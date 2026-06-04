Jason Statham to be cinema's next great bicycle thief in Jason Statham Stole My Bike
Jason Statham is the bicycle thief in David Leitch's upcoming action-comedy.Image: Photo James Veysey Shutterstock
Joining the ranks of cinema’s great bicycle thieves, such as the guy from The Bicycle Thieves and John McClane, Jason Statham is set to star in Jason Statham Stole My Bike, the new action-comedy from David Leitch. Presumably, the story of the victim of grand theft Statham, the film will be written by BoJack Horseman alum Alison Flierl with a story by Flierl and Scott Chernoff, a former writer for Conan O’Brien’s Tonight Show and subsequent TBS show, and who also wrote a few episodes of BoJack.
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