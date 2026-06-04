Jason Statham to be cinema's next great bicycle thief in Jason Statham Stole My Bike

Joining the ranks of cinema’s great bicycle thieves, such as the guy from The Bicycle Thieves and John McClane, Jason Statham is set to star in Jason Statham Stole My Bike, the new action-comedy from David Leitch. Presumably, the story of the victim of grand theft Statham, the film will be written by BoJack Horseman alum Alison Flierl with a story by Flierl and Scott Chernoff, a former writer for Conan O’Brien’s Tonight Show and subsequent TBS show, and who also wrote a few episodes of BoJack.

Leitch, who co-directed the first John Wick, worked with Statham on Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw before directing a slew of colorfully comedic action movies, including Bullet Train and Fall Guy. Later this summer, he’ll release How To Rob A Bank, starring Nicholas Hoult, Zoë Kravitz, Anna Sawai, Rhenzy Feliz, Christian Slater, Pete Davidson, and John C. Reilly. But the exciting part of Jason Statham Stole My Bike is that it will finally tap back into the actor’s underutilized comedic chops. The Hollywood Reporter notes that Statham will play a version of himself that’s reminiscent of his turn as the dimwit secret agent bursting with undeserved confidence in Spy.

Jason Statham Stole My Bike is slated for an August 6, 2027, release. It’ll be a big year for Statham, who currently has a new Guy Ritchie film, Viva La Madness, and The Bee Keeper 2 arriving that year. So get ready for 2027 because it’s going to be a bloodbath with no two-wheeler spared from Stathem’s reign of terror.