With so much discourse surrounding Ted Lasso, we’d been waiting for Jason Sudeikis to host Saturday Night Live. It’s finally happening: the SNL alum will host the show on October 23, with Brandi Carlile as the musical guest. It all comes full circle: Sudeikis was hired as an SNL writer in 2003 and became a cast member in 2005. He lasted a while, exiting the show in 2013.



He’s returned to 30 Rock multiple time since then—most notably to reprise his impression of President Joe Biden—but this is the first time he’s hosted the show. A full 90 minutes headlined by Sudeikis should give him a chance to break out some characters from the past—now that Kenan Thompson has confirmed he’ll be back for season 47, it all but seems like a given that Sudeikis will jump back into his red tracksuit to back Thompson up in a new edition of “What Up With That?” Is it too much to hope that Kristen Wiig might be available so that she and Sudeikis can do an encore presentation of The Two A-Holes? Or maybe Will Forte will stop by to revive Pete Twinkle and Greg Stink and scream about Sudeikis stealing one of his potato chips.

The first four episodes of Saturday Night Live’s new season will be hosted by first-timers. Owen Wilson, who currently stars in Disney+’s Loki as Mobius and is set to appear in the upcoming Haunted Mansion remake, will kick off the 47th season on October 2, with Kacey Musgraves taking the 30 Rock stage for a second time. Kim Kardashian will host on October 9, and Halsey gets to perform songs off their fantastic new album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. Rami Malek—who’s been portrayed on SNL by Pete Davison before—will host on October 16, with Young Thug as the performer.

