Jay-Z politely declined to be a part of Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You”

Perpetual mystery both in voice and appearance on Game Of Thrones, Ed Sheeran continues to confuse audiences with his sultry voice, ginger locks, and a surprising amount of tattoos. However, e ven tattoo guys get the blues, which is presumably how the English singer-songwriter came up with his massive hit “Shape Of You.” But even with lyrics “grab on my waist and put that body on me” and “your love was handmade for somebody like me,” which make prom chaperones blush with the fury of a thousand Sheeran strands, Sheeran needed even more cred. As proven by “Monster,” what every good song needs isn’t a Nicki verse, it needs Jay Z. Unfortunately, J-Hova wasn’t interested.

“We were in touch,” Sheeran told Rolling Stone. “I sent him the song, and he said, ‘I don’t think the song needs a rap verse.’ He was probably right. He’s got a very, very good ear. He usually gets things right. It was a very natural, respectful pass.”

Though, both Jay and Sheeran had what appears to be a very professional back and forth, we like to assume J ay’s disinterest has something to do with Sheeran being a self-described “nerd” who, per the profile in Rolling Stone’s, watches “North By Northwest in [Peter] Jackson’s home screening room, with fellow New Zealand resident James Cameron and family also in attendance.” After all, we’re mad at him about this too.



“I love Lord Of The Rings ,” says Sheeran before going on to describe his affection for the most popular things on planet Earth. “I love Pokémon. I love fucking Lego and Warhammer, and yeah, I’m not meant to be considered cool.”



