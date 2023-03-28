Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

Jay-Z politely declined to be a part of Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You”

It looks like we’ll never get to know the shape of Hov

By
Matt Schimkowitz
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Ed Sheeran and Jay-Z
Ed Sheeran and Jay-Z
Photo: Christopher Polk (Getty Images for NARAS)

Perpetual mystery both in voice and appearance on Game Of Thrones, Ed Sheeran continues to confuse audiences with his sultry voice, ginger locks, and a surprising amount of tattoos. However, even tattoo guys get the blues, which is presumably how the English singer-songwriter came up with his massive hit “Shape Of You.” But even with lyrics “grab on my waist and put that body on me” and “your love was handmade for somebody like me,” which make prom chaperones blush with the fury of a thousand Sheeran strands, Sheeran needed even more cred. As proven by “Monster,” what every good song needs isn’t a Nicki verse, it needs Jay Z. Unfortunately, J-Hova wasn’t interested.

Watch
Michael Imperioli on his "Sopranos" and "White Lotus" characters, and his new novel
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Why Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong never gave up on Tuca & Bertie
June 6, 2021
Taylor Swift speaks at NYU graduation ceremony
May 18, 2022

“We were in touch,” Sheeran told Rolling Stone. “I sent him the song, and he said, ‘I don’t think the song needs a rap verse.’ He was probably right. He’s got a very, very good ear. He usually gets things right. It was a very natural, respectful pass.”

Advertisement

Though, both Jay and Sheeran had what appears to be a very professional back and forth, we like to assume Jay’s disinterest has something to do with Sheeran being a self-described “nerd” who, per the profile in Rolling Stone’s, watches “North By Northwest in [Peter] Jackson’s home screening room, with fellow New Zealand resident James Cameron and family also in attendance.” After all, we’re mad at him about this too.

“I love Lord Of The Rings ,” says Sheeran before going on to describe his affection for the most popular things on planet Earth. “I love Pokémon. I love fucking Lego and Warhammer, and yeah, I’m not meant to be considered cool.”

G/O Media may get a commission
47% Off Essential Organic PH Cleanser
Save $9
47% Off Essential Organic PH Cleanser

Sustainable beauty
Caprea’s Essential Organic PH Cleanser is just $10 with promo code TEN. Normally $19, this foaming face wash is crafted with organic Monoi oil. It’s meant to target the production of oil secretion while protecting your skin against air pollution. Normally $19, you can save big on this richly-lathering face wash while supporting a brand that keeps the environment top of mind.

Use the promo code TEN
Advertisement
Advertisement

None of this hurt the song, which currently sits at number 10 in Billboard’s Greatest Hot 100 Singles, a list dominated by wedding songs, “Smooth” by Santana and Rob Thomas, and topped by The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights.” Chubby Checker’s “The Twist” probably would’ve charted higher if the Fat Boys version got the “Shape Of You” push. Maybe there’s still time to get a new remix.Chubby Checker and Ed Sheeran love the shape of you are gonna do the twist.” It writes itself.