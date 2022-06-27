Step aside young people, The Old Man is taking over your televisions (a television is the big black rectangle your parents watch the local news on, sort of like your phone but not as fun). The FX series from Jonathan E. Steinberg and Robert Levine (based on the book of the same name by Thomas Perry) just premiered earlier this month, but FX has already announced that The Old Man is getting another season.

A press release from FX says that The Old Man’s first episode was the “most-watched cable series premiere” since January of 2021, and it was also the “most-watched FX series debut on Hulu in its opening weekend.” Who knew that putting Jeff Bridges in an action/drama TV show called The Old Man would get people to tune in? Well, FX must have known, because it put Jeff Bridges in an action/drama TV show called The Old Man.

The series, which (again) stars Bridges as an old man, also stars John Lithgow, Amy Brenneman, and Alia Shawkat. In a statement, FX Entertainment President Eric Schrier said that the cast is “really connecting with audiences” and that everyone is “excited to get to work on season two.” The seven-episode first season focuses on the old man, a former CIA operative living off the grid, as he gets attacked by an assassin and has to go on the run. Lithgow plays the FBI’s Assistant Director For Counterintelligence, who is tasked with hunting him down, with Shawkat playing Lithgow’s protege at the FBI.

Advertisement

We don’t know anything about season two, including when it might premiere. That being said, we can safely assume that the old man will be back when the show returns and that it seems likely that season two will premiere next summer—since FX is jumping on this announcement so fast.