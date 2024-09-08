What's on TV this week—Universal Basic Guys and The Old Man season 2 Plus, Chimp Crazy ends its wild run, Emily In Paris returns, and more

Welcome to What’s On, our weekly roundup of notable shows. Here is what’s happening from Sunday, September 8 to Thursday, September 12. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]

The biggies

Universal Basic Guys (FOX, Sunday, 8 p.m.)



FOX’s famous Sunday-night animation lineup has a fresh entrant. Co-created by Adam and Craig Malamut, Universal Basic Guys jets off to Jersey to tell the tale of factory workers who, because their jobs are taken over by A.I., are granted $3,000 per month as part of a government pilot program. The voice cast includes the Malamut brothers, Fred Armisen, and Ally Maki. Check out The A.V. Club’s review.

The Old Man (FX, Thursday, 10 p.m.)



FX’s solid The Old Man, based on Thomas Perry’s novel, returns after a two-year wait. The thriller centers on fugitive and former CIA agent Dan Chase (Jeff Bridges), who goes on the run after being discovered by his frenemy, Harold Harper (John Lithgow). In the season-one finale, they teamed up to rescue Dan’s daughter (Alia Shawkat) when she was kidnapped and taken to Afghanistan by her real father. Twist! Season two picks up with aftermath of this revelation. Look out for The A.V. Club‘s review on Monday.

Hidden gems

Ahir Shah: Ends (Netflix, Tuesday, 3:01 a.m.)



Now you can catch British comedian Ahir Shah’s special, which nabbed the Comedy Award for Best Show at 2023’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival, at home. In Ends, which was recorded at London’s Royal Court Theatre, he humorously tackles serious subjects like immigration and modern politics.

Jack Whitehall: Fatherhood With My Father (Netflix, Tuesday, 3:01 a.m.)



After five seasons of Jack Whitehall’s Travels With My Father wrapped up in 2021, the British actor and comedian gets a new four-part docuseries. This time, he takes on the impossible: fatherhood. Oh, Jack and his dad Michael also travel to different parts of the world to understand what fatherhood means in various cultures.

More good stuff

The Presidential Debate (ABC, Tuesday, 9 p.m.)



Is this particularly “good”? No. But it does seem necessary to see Kamala Harris take on Donald Trump. David Muir and Linsey Davis moderate the 90-minute debate, which takes place in Philadelphia and broadcasts live on ABC News and streams on Disney+ and Hulu. Godspeed, everyone.

The 2024 VMAs (MTV, Wednesday, 8 p.m.)



It’s time for the 2024 VMAs, which is hosted by Megan Thee Stallion and features performances by the likes of Sabrina Carpenter, Katy Perry, Camila Cabello, Lenny Kravitz, Halsey, and A.V. Club darling Chappell Roan.

Can’t miss recaps

Industry (HBO, Sunday, 9 p.m.)

Only Murders In The Building (Hulu, Tuesday, 12:01 a.m.)

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power (Prime Video, Thursday, 12:01 a.m.)

Arriving now

My Brilliant Friend (HBO, Monday, 9 p.m., season four premiere)

The Circle (Netflix, Wednesday, 3:01 a.m., season seven premiere)

Emily In Paris (Netflix, Thursday, 3:01 a.m., season four part two premiere)

Ending soon

Chimp Crazy (HBO, Sunday, 10 p.m., season one finale)

Wayne Brady: The Family Remix (Freeform, Wednesday, 10 p.m., season one finale)

Kite Man: Hell Yeah! (Max, Thursday, 3:01 a.m., season one finale)