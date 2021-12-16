Jeff Garlin, who has starred in the ‘70s-set sitcom The Goldbergs for over 8 seasons at ABC, will not return for filming. His departure comes after years of complaints concerning his onset behavior and subsequent HR investigations.

On Wednesday, a veteran producer informed the cast and crew of Garlin’s departure during production, p er THR. According to the unnamed producer , the decision was a mutual one between Garlin and Sony. The sitcom is currently filming its ninth season, but Garlin will not complete it.

The actor led the family oriented series as patriarch Murray Goldberg, and it’s not yet clear how his absence will be handled in the upcoming season. However, Garlin was not expected to continue the role even if The Goldbergs is renewed for a tenth season in 2022-23, so this may just move up the already intended timeline.

Earlier this month, Garlin addressed the allegations made about his onset behavior from cast and crew for at least three years now. Though he used word “silly” to describe his behavior, other people have used “harmful” or “uncomfortable” or “demeaning.”

“There has been an HR investigation on me the past three years. HR has come to me three years in a row for my behavior on set,” Garlin told Vanity Fair on December 3.

“[A]s a comedian, if somebody is offended by what I say, all I can say is, I’m sorry. OK? I have never physically come at anyone, for any reason, so that I find terribly confusing and untrue,” Garlin said.

In the same interview, Garlin expressed he did not anticipate being fired from the show. However, he also said that he initially did not want to come back for the show’s ninth season—not because of the HR complaints, but because of his filming schedule. As of right now, Garlin still maintains his role on Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm.