The core Search Party crew has seen it all over its last four seasons. The TBS-turned-HBO Max satirical comedy kicks off as friends Dory (Alia Shawkat), Drew (John Reynolds), Portia (Meredith Hagner), and Elliott (John Early) as they embark on a journey to find a missing acquaintance. Dory’s obsession with the case leads them down a dark path; one that consists of murders, stalkers, kidnappings. Even in the face of near-death, none of them lose their narcissistic and ridiculously funny behavior.

In its fifth and final season, Search Party’s central protagonists take on a seemingly altruistic but terrifying mission when Dory teams up with a charismatic tech billionaire, Tunnel Quinn. Who better to play a man with an eccentric name and personality other than the enigma that is Jeff Goldblum? As seen in this exclusive The A.V. Club clip, Goldblum joins the show by straight-up terrifying Dory, Drew, Portia, and Elliot.

Tunnel, seemingly controlling a virtual or augmented reality program, takes the gang on a trip down to Hell while on a guided tour of his company. Or so it seems. He is showing off a new invention, aptly named “tunnel shaft,” which takes participants to the center of the earth. The fall is so real, they can’t help but scream at the speed. Drew is clearly and hilariously losing it in this clip:

However, Dory is the only one who seems relatively chill. After nearly being killed by her stalker, Chip Wreck (Cole Escola), she’s eerily calm and has a new faith-based approach to life in season five. It’s no wonder she finds a partner in Tunnel because who knows what the two weirdos will be up to in the final season.



Created by Sarah-Violett Bliss, Charles Rogers, and Michael Showalter, Search Party is an entertaining, insightful look at millennial culture, all through the lens of the true-crime mania. In its last season, the crew will be joined by Goldblum, Kathy Griffin, Aparna Nancherla, John Waters, Angela Trimbur, among others.

All ten episodes of Search Party season five will premiere on January 7, 2022, on HBO Max. Check out the trailer here: