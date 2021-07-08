Jeff Goldblum Photo : Noam Galai/Getty Images for SiriusXM

According to Variety, Jeff Goldblum has joined the cast of HBO Max’s Search Party (formerly TBS’ Search Party), playing a “charismatic tech billionaire” named Tunnel Quinn. Apparently, Alia Shawkat’s Dory will get into some kind of “very public business partnership” with Tunnel, which will also involve Dory roping in her very good friends Portia (Meredith Hagner), Elliott (John Early), and Drew (John Reynolds), all of whom hate her at this point on some level. This sounds like the kind of character Goldblum is very good at, and it also sounds like Mr. Apartments ( or whatever the name of his character from those Apartments. com commercials is) . The guy has kind of an oddly menacing energy, so now it’ll be like seeing what Mr. Apartments is like when he goes unhinged.

After a surprisingly twisty and complicated journey that began with a disaffected college graduate getting overly wrapped-up in a mystery to distract herself from how unsatisfied she was with her life, Search Party has since expanded to include multiple murders, a dungeon full of disturbingly adorable crafts, political corruption, a big and dramatic trial, a mysterious old candy bar that nobody seems to sell anymore, terrifyingly accurate doll versions of the whole principal cast, and a dream funeral/near-death experience that was a lot to deal with, even after the revelation that it wasn’t real. Variety says Goldblum’s storyline will involve “an altruistic but terrifying journey,” which seems like the right move for this show.

Search Party, which probably could’ve ended after one season and stood as a clever, weird satire of crime dramas but has actually warped and evolved into something much more bizarre, was renewed for a fifth season earlier this year. Plans seemed very early back when that announcement was made, and there’s no word on when this new season of Search Party might premiere on the HBO Max streaming service.