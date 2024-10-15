Jeff Goldblum sounds tired of this Jurassic World, these dinosaurs Jeff Goldblum “enjoyed trying to make” Jurassic Park sequels good, but appears done with Ian Malcolm

God creates dinosaurs. God destroys dinosaurs. God creates Man. Man destroys God. Man creates Dr. Ian Malcolm. Jeff Goldblum destroys Dr. Ian Malcolm…Scarlett Johansson inherits the franchise.

Jeff Goldblum starred as the leather-blazer-clad chaos theorist Dr. Ian Malcolm across four Jurassic Park movies, including the good one. Unfortunately, his time in the series may be going the way of the dodo. Speaking to Total Film, Goldblum believes, “Ian Malcolm may have ridden off into the sunset, maybe.”

More than thirty years after the franchise began draining mosquito blood to create its dino-based action-adventure franchise, including one good one, the filmmakers—who were so preoccupied with whether or not they could but never stopped to think if they should—are planning another resurrection next summer. Jurassic Park Rebirth, starring Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali, has already been announced for July 2025. Gareth Edwards is directing, and original screenwriter David Koepp is also aboard. Ultimately, Goldblum is more concerned with what his friends are doing to his long-running franchise than his participation. “This next one — my friend, Scarlett Johansson, and my new friend, Jonathan Bailey from Wicked, I think, are taking up the reins. And I can’t wait to see what they do. I think that’s a good idea.”

It doesn’t sound like making another Jurassic Park movie is something Goldblum is dying to do, which is impressive, considering his latest TV show is already canceled. Goldblum tells Total Film that he enjoyed working with Sam Neill and Laura Dern again on Jurassic World Dominion and was “concentrating on trying to make our responsibility there a success and fulfill our part of the bargain.” He called the experience “enjoyable” and “enjoyed trying to make it good.” However, whether or not he succeeded is up to the viewer. “I think it sold a bunch of tickets. But, you know… Everybody’s got an opinion about it. It’s tough to make a good movie.” No kidding. Perhaps the first step to making a good movie is not making a sequel to Jurassic Park. “