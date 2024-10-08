Not even a godly Jeff Goldblum could save Kaos from Netflix cancelation Series star Aurora Perrineau reflected on the cancelation on social media

Another one bites the dust. Kaos, Netflix’s Greek mythology-inspired series starring Jeff Goldblum, has been canceled after one season, according to Deadline. Kaos premieres on the streaming service in August to largely positive reviews (including from The A.V. Club, which described the show as “equal parts Succession, The Boys, and Hadestown” in our A- review). But who can never be sure what’s going on behind the scenes at Netflix headquarters. Much like the human denizens of Kaos, we’re all beholden to the whims of the gods (or in our case, the algorithm). And so Kaos is no more.

In case you didn’t get around to binge-watching, Kaos follows the tension brewing in the ranks of the gods as Zeus (Goldblum) becomes paranoid and convinced his fall is coming. His fellow deities and myths include Janet McTeer as Hera, Nabhaan Rizwan as Dionysus, Cliff Curtis as Poseidon, David Thewlis as Hades, Debi Mazar as Medusa, and Stephen Dillane as Prometheus. Meanwhile, Aurora Perrineau, Misia Butler, and Leila Farzad starred as three mortals whose destiny aligned to set them on a path that could tear the gods down for good.

Series creator Charlie Covell (who also created The End Of The F***ing World) teased a three-season arc for Kaos in conversation with Cosmopolitan, saying Netflix had been “very supportive of” the show. “There’s definitely more. I also didn’t want to do an ending that was a total cliffhanger. I hope that it feels satisfying as a season one in its own right, and there’s always hope for the more,” he shared. “Because I really would love to do more and work with those actors and that team. It was a bit of a dream come true.”

Those feelings were shared by star Perrineau, who wrote about being “proud” of her work and that of the cast and crew in a lengthy social media post. “When I got cast, I couldn’t believe that someone SAW me. A girl who’s not only a minority but also a survivor of SA—and you’re telling me that someone thinks I could be one of the leads of a show, have agency, my own mission, and be desirable enough to be the love interest to not only one amazing human but two? I was worthy of that? Everything that happened from that point forward really changed my perspective,” she wrote in part. “Everyone was brilliant and uniquely themselves. Every performance surprised and excited me. I can’t believe I got to do this with all of you. We made something weird, dark, hilarious, deranged and absolutely tragic—something entirely human. THIS is a feeling I plan to take with me.”