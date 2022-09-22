Following the confirmation earlier this month at Disney’s D23 Expo that WandaVision director Matt Shakman would be helming the new Fantastic Four, more details about the project are starting to emerge. As shared by The Hollywood Reporter, Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer have signed on to write the 2024 release.



The duo previously penned the indie comedies The Last Of The Great Romantics and Bert And Arnie’s Guide To Friendship. The former included an appearance from a pre-Eternals Kumail Nanjiani, so get ready to start speculating about how Kingo could cross over! Kaplan and Springer also have Disaster Wedding and K-Pop: Lost In America in the works right now.

Fantastic Four is one of the most anticipated installments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Due to rights issues, the characters were not available to Marvel Studios until Disney’s acquisition of Fox. Following the 2019 merger, the project was first announced in 2020.

In the ‘00s, Fox made a pair of Fantastic Four films starring Ioan Gruffud, Jessica Alba, Chris Evans, and Michael Chiklis. It was followed by a widely reviled 2015 version with Miles Teller, Kate Mara, Michael B. Jordan, and Jamie Bell.

Casting for the new Fantastic Four has yet to be announced, but will inevitably make a whole bunch of people mad when John Krasinski and Emily Blunt aren’t involved. Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness did feature a cameo from the popular fan casting, but it seems unlikely he’ll be sticking around, at least according to director Sam Raimi.

For now, it is unclear how the characters will fit into the wider landscape of the MCU. Legion creator Noah Hawley has also previously been attached to a long-gestating project focused on Doctor Doom, the Fantastic Four’s most notorious villain.