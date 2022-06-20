For Chris Evans, when it comes to the MCU, the critic definitely isn’t always right. In a new video interview with MTV News, the man behind Captain America says that if he were to make a return to Marvel’s superhero legion, he would prefer to do it as Fantastic Four’s Johnny Storm/Human Torch... no matter how bad the 2005 film’s reviews were.

“God, wouldn’t that be great?” Evans says after the outlet asks if he would ever reprise his role as Storm. “Wouldn’t that be great? No, no one’s ever come to me about that. I mean, I don’t exactly look the same anymore. That was 15, almost 20 years ago. Oh my God, I’m old. But I really love that character...”

Chris Evans on “Lightyear”, Anxiety, & The MCU 🧑‍🚀 MTV News

Evans played Johnny Storm in 2005's miserably reviewed Fantastic Four film, and reprised the role in a 2007 sequel, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. Both films were released long before the MCU settled into its groove with 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger and 2012's The Avengers.

Avengers: Endgame, the 2019 finale to the Avengers saga, left the stalwart Captain (spoiler alert) presumably dead, with Steve Wilson/The Falcon (played by Anthony Mackie) entrusted with the red, white, and blue Captain America shield. However, without an onscreen death scene, MCU veterans have good reason to be hard-pressed to believe Evans is really gone, even after he dispelled rumors of an MCU reappearance in an interview with Variety.

If he were to ever reappear, however, Evans tells MTV that returning to the MCU as Johnny Storm would be an “easier sell” to him than returning as Steve Rogers/Captain America.

“You know what I mean? Cap is so precious to me,” the actor explains. “And you know, I almost don’t wanna disrupt what a beautiful experience that was. But Johnny Storm, I feel like he didn’t really get his day. That was before Marvel really found its footing. So, I loved that role and, you know, who knows?”