J.Lo, Brett Goldstein test bounds of attorney-client privilege in Office Romance trailer
Buckle up and breathe out the side of your mouth for Office Romance, coming to Netflix this June.Cr. Ana Carballosa/Netflix © 2026.
Jennifer Lopez is going back to basics. After her 2022 return to rom-coms with Shotgun Wedding and Marry Me, Lopez hit a wall with a pair of forgotten Netflix movies, The Mother and Atlas, and her experimental musical vanity project, This Is Me… Now, which dovetailed into an unsuccessful greatest-hits tour that ended up being canceled due to lack of interest. Following a second divorce from Ben Affleck, she made an earnest attempt at recapturing some Hustlers’ prestige with a lavish adaptation of Kiss Of The Spider Woman last fall. Though mileage may vary on these projects, none totally connected with audiences, critics, or awards voters, so she’s returning to Netflix for a tried-and-true romantic comedy, and she’s bringing Apple’s favorite grumpy footballer, Brett Goldstein, with her.