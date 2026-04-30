J.Lo, Brett Goldstein test bounds of attorney-client privilege in Office Romance trailer

Jennifer Lopez is going back to basics. After her 2022 return to rom-coms with Shotgun Wedding and Marry Me, Lopez hit a wall with a pair of forgotten Netflix movies, The Mother and Atlas, and her experimental musical vanity project, This Is Me… Now, which dovetailed into an unsuccessful greatest-hits tour that ended up being canceled due to lack of interest. Following a second divorce from Ben Affleck, she made an earnest attempt at recapturing some Hustlers’ prestige with a lavish adaptation of Kiss Of The Spider Woman last fall. Though mileage may vary on these projects, none totally connected with audiences, critics, or awards voters, so she’s returning to Netflix for a tried-and-true romantic comedy, and she’s bringing Apple’s favorite grumpy footballer, Brett Goldstein, with her.

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In Office Romance, Lopez plays a demanding airline CEO, who doesn’t allow underlings to breathe in front of her but falls for her bumbling workaholic attorney (Goldstein). She’s a lousy pilot, tyrannical boss, and clearly taking advantage of the power imbalance, but that’s what makes rom-com magic: Finding charm in the socially unacceptable (we’re looking at you, While You Were Sleeping). As the title implies, the not-safe-for-work tryst spills into the workplace, creating complications for both attorney and client.

The movie co-stars Brett Goldstein, Betty Gilpin, Amy Sedaris, Jodie Whittaker, Mary Wiseman, Tony Hale, Bradley Whitford, and Edward James Olmos. In his first screenwriting project since 2024’s sci-fi romance All Of You, Goldstein wrote the film with his Ted Lasso co-creator Joe Kelly. Meanwhile, steadyhand Ol Parker, of The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and Mama Mia! Here We Go Again fame, directs. With these powers combined, maybe Lopez can recapture her former glory.

Office Romance streams on June 5.