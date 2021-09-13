

After Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye, a.k.a. Clint Barton, pointedly did not die in Avengers: Endgame (sorry everybody, but the Soul Stone required a sacrifice, so it couldn’t be the one you wanted to die), the idea of a Disney+ spin-off show all about him has been a slightly tougher sell for Marvel Studios than WandaVision and Loki. After all, everybody loves Wanda, Vision, and Loki. They want to see more of them. But Hawkeye? The archery guy? Jeremy Renner?



The Hawkeye series has a secret weapon, though, in the form of fan-favorite character Hawkeye, a.k.a. Kate Bishop, a the young woman who took on the superhero name when Barton was (temporarily) dead in the comics. Hailee Steinfeld is playing the other Hawkeye on Hawkeye, and this trailer introduces her and teases the exciting, archery-based adventures that the two Hawkeyes are going to get up to over the course of the series. Hawkeye will also feature Vera Farmiga as Kate’s mother (she becomes a vampire in the comics!), Alaqua Cox as Daredevil’s friend Echo (she’s getting her own spin-off, though there’s still no sign of Daredevil in the MCU after the collapse of the Netflix shows), and also the return of Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova from the Black Widow movie.

Advertisement

If you’ve seen Black Widow, you know why that last addition might be... important. Spoiler alert: Apparently Natasha’s friends have some kind of grudge against Clint Barton, but we can’t imagine why. Did no one explain to them how the Soul Stone works? You need to make a sacrifice! It has to be sad when you push someone into the bottomless pit, or else you’re not earning the Infinity Stone, you’re just murdering somebody. It seems unlikely that Hawkeye will go deep on the mechanics of earning the Soul Stone, but we’ll see. Hawkeye premieres on Disney+ on November 24.