For some people, the idea of Hawkeye—the worst Avenger—getting his own TV show is wild. Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk is tons of fun, but (whether or not it’s because of rights issues) he’s always stuck being a supporting character in other stories, and yet here comes Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye, heading over to Disney+ even though he’s… Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye. But to those people, we have two words: Kate. Bishop. She’s the other Hawkeye in the comics, the undeniably better Hawkeye, and everybody will get to meet the live-action version of her in a few months.

That’s because, according to Entertainment Weekly (which also has an exclusive preview image), Disney+’s Hawkeye show is going to premiere on November 24, at which point we’ll not only get to see Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop but also whatever justification Marvel Studios had in mind for giving Hawkeye a show in the first place. The show seems like it’s going to be important to the future of the MCU, with Kate Bishop being a fan-favorite member of a certain fan-favorite super-team, but Hawkeye is also going to be the first of these Disney+ Marvel shows to actually get a spin-off about a character introduced in that show and not in the movies. All the way back in March, we reported that Disney was developing a Hawkeye spin-off about Echo, a character played by Alaqua Cox who will make her MCU debut in the show.

In the comics, Echo was the first person to use the Ronin persona (Hawkeye’s sad superhero identity in Avengers: Endgame), which Hawkeye adopted when he came back from the dead and realized that someone else—Kate Bishop!—was now going by the name Hawkeye. If we had to take a wild guess, we’d say the show might invert that and have Echo pick up the Ronin persona from Hawkeye after he stopped using it, maybe setting her up as an initial bad guy who is really a misunderstood good guy, then she can team up with the Hawkeyes to fight some larger threat? Either way, we’ll have a better idea of what’s going on in November.