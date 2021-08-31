What do you get when an Avenger and a high school football coach team up? The right answer is a gritty crime drama about the prison industrial complex, apparently. Jeremy Renner and Kyle Chandler lead the new Paramount+ original series Mayor Of Kingstown, which will premiere in November. The new streaming platform unveiled the first trailer of the drama at the 2021 Television Critics Association’s summer press tour.

Co-created by Yellowstone’s Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, Mayor of Kingstown follows the McLusky family, the power brokers of Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Renner plays titular mayor Mike McLusky, while Chandler is his older brother, Mitch, a fixer both inside and outside the prison system, which drives the city’s economic engines.

The 10-episode season will tackle themes of systemic racism, corruption, and inequality while offering a stark look at an attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither. As seen in the trailer, there are plenty of action sequences, fires setting off, and broody men trying to solve crimes by bending the law, not breaking it.

Mayor Of Kingstown’s stacked cast includes Dianne Wiest as the McLusky family matriarch, Miriam, who teaches at the Kingstown Women’s Prison. Game Of Thrones actor Aiden Gillan will play a Russian mob leader currently serving a life sentence in Kingstown’s supermax prison. Taylor Handley plays youngest McLusky brother Kyle, a police officer, and Nishi Munshi plays his wife, Tracy.

The thriller also stars Dillon, Emma Laird, Derek Webster, Pha’rez Lass, Tobi Bamtefa, Hamish Allan-Headley. The show is part of Sheridan’s deal with MTV Entertainment and ViacomCBS. He is also creating 1883, an origin story for Yellowstone’s central Dutton family premiering in December, as well as another possible spin-off.

Mayor Of Kingstown will premiere on Sunday, November 14 on Paramount+.