Sadly, Jill Biden will not be appearing on the next season of Heated Rivalry

At a charity auction, the former First Lady bid on a chance to join Shane and Ilya but came up short.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  April 17, 2026 | 6:37pm
Photo: Sabrina Lantos/HBO Max
News News Heated Rivalry
Sadly, Jill Biden will not be appearing on the next season of Heated Rivalry

Times are tough everywhere, and we’re sorry to end this week on a downer. It brings us no pleasure to report that Dr. Jill Biden, the former First Lady who towered over Jimmy Carter, will not be appearing in the next season of Heated Rivalry as of this reporting. The bad news comes from Gothamist, which reported that Dr. Biden bid $35,000 for a walk-on role on the hockey romance series. Unfortunately, she was outbid by two others, both of whom donated $125,000, and won the spot.

Though Dr. Biden didn’t win the opportunity to skate with Ilya and Shane, her efforts weren’t in vain. She appeared as a surprise guest at the NYC LGBT Center’s annual fundraising gala, the centerpiece event of the organization’s year, one that funds HIV prevention and testing, youth programs, and mental health initiatives. CEO Carla Smith told Gothamist the event raised $2 million, “one of the highest” amounts the organization has ever received. We can thank the continued appeal of puck-based forbidden romances from the Great White North for the increased interest because the Heated Rivalry-related prizes were among the best sellers. Don’t fret, Dr. Jill. If Kash Patel can make it into the USA Olympic team locker room, we think you’ll be able to meet the Boston Raiders.

 
Join the discussion...
Keep scrolling for more great stories.
 
 
 