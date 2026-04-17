Sadly, Jill Biden will not be appearing on the next season of Heated Rivalry At a charity auction, the former First Lady bid on a chance to join Shane and Ilya but came up short.

Times are tough everywhere, and we’re sorry to end this week on a downer. It brings us no pleasure to report that Dr. Jill Biden, the former First Lady who towered over Jimmy Carter, will not be appearing in the next season of Heated Rivalry as of this reporting. The bad news comes from Gothamist, which reported that Dr. Biden bid $35,000 for a walk-on role on the hockey romance series. Unfortunately, she was outbid by two others, both of whom donated $125,000, and won the spot.