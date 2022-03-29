Has everyone lined up to present their hot take on the Will Smith/Chris Rock thing from The Oscars? No need to get into separate groups for who you think is right or wrong, we’ll just be going through the entire population of the planet alphabetically to ensure both that everyone gets to throw in their two cents and that this story remains in the public eye for as long as possible.

At least that’s what we assume is happening, because why else would Jim Carrey, someone who was not at the Oscars (as far as we know) and has no real stake in the drama, be getting headlines for talking about it? It must be that today we’re doing the people with C last names and he’s relatively early in that list, because otherwise it’s just a guy who inexplicably seems to know exactly what the three people involved were thinking at the time and what everyone in the room should’ve done in response to it.

Gayle King gave Carrey his chance to talk about the Oscars on CBS this morning (via Huff Post) , with Carrey saying that he was “sickened” by the fact that the crowd at The Dolby Theater on Sunday gave Smith a standing ovation when he won Best Actor for King Richard, adding that he feels like “Hollywood is just spineless en masse” and that this is a “really clear indication that we’re not the cool club anymore.”

At this point, we would be remiss if we failed to bring up the standing ovation that Roman Polanski got at the 2003 Oscars, decades after he was convicted of rape and fled the country, but in Carrey’s defense, he’s not saying this is the thing that pushed Hollywood onto the wrong side of the “cool club” line. He’s just saying that it’s a clear indication of which side of the line they’re on.

Carrey’s insight into the minds of various famous people also helped him know for a fact that Chris Rock chose not to file charges against Smith because he “didn’t want the hassle,” as well as the fact that Smith “has something going on inside him that’s frustrated.” Carrey also said that, if he had been Rock in this situation, he would be “suing Will for $200 million because that video is going to be there forever” and “that insult is gonna last a very long time.” (The “insult” he’s referring to is the slap, not the joke Chris Rock made about Jada Pinkett Smith having alopecia.)

Of course, it was not Jim Carrey there in Chris Rock’s position, so his idea of what he would do doesn’t mean that much more than anyone else’s, but it was his turn so he’s allowed to say his piece. Also, it took an extra day, but Will Smith did publicly apologize to Chris Rock, if that counts for anything. Oh, we’re seeing here that it does not, and this story is just going to keep going. Alright, whose turn is next?