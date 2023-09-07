It’s been a big day for Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon. After a decade of reportedly running late-night’s most coveted chair like a tyrant, Fallon told staffers on a Zoom call that he’s sorry and “feels bad.” The low, low, low bar of apologizing to a small number of staffers was the least he could do after more than two current and 14 former members of the Tonight Show family told Rolling Stone that the long-running talk show was a toxic workplace. In the parlance of his unhappy crew, Fallon is “up against it” after the allegations of fostering an unhealthy and hostile work environment came to light this morning.

“It’s embarrassing, and I feel so bad. Sorry if I embarrassed you and your family and friends. I feel so bad I can’t even tell you.” Fallon told the Tonight Show staff over Zoom [per Variety]. “I want this show to be fun, it should be inclusive for everybody, it should be funny, it should be the best show, the best people.”

Fallon also addressed the constant churn of Tonight Show showrunners, many of whom Rolling Stone reported were allegedly abusive, vindictive, and unable to rein Fallon in . Nevertheless, Fallon referred to current showrunner Chris Miller as “a great leader,” one he expects to be around for some time. Rolling Stone says the publication contacted more than 80 current and former employees of Fallon, and none agreed to go on the record about their experiences or had positive words for Fallon. However, one in the apology meeting said Fallon’s response “felt earnest.”

The exposé accuses Fallon of acting erratic and abusive at work . The burn was felt mainly by employees, who claimed to have mental health crises from working under Fallon. “Mentally, I was in the lowest place of my life. I didn’t want to live anymore. I thought about taking my own life all the time,” one ex-employee says. “I knew deep down I would never actually do it, but in my head, I’m like, ‘Why do I think about this all the time?’”

Per Rolling Stone, Miller emailed employees after the exposé was published. He wrote: