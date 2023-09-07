Jimmy Fallon faces toxic workplace allegations on Tonight Show

Is it possible to run a daily television program without succumbing to workplace toxicity? In the last few years, we’ve seen exposés from the sets of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and Dr. Phil, featuring accusations of bullying leadership styles and deteriorating mental health among staffers. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon can now be added to that number, as more than a dozen current and former staff members from that show have spoken to Rolling Stone about a culture of fear and anxiety behind the scenes that largely stems from Jimmy Fallon’s own “erratic” behavior.

The employees described the uncertainty as to whether Fallon would come to work cheerful and friendly or belligerent and mean, which would affect how everyone would behave in the office. Writers revealed degrading feedback from the host on their jokes (“Ugh, lame. What is going on with you? You’ve outdone yourself”) and some staffers recalled witnessing him scold or belittle crew members.

Tabloid rumors have long alleged Fallon has a problem with alcohol; though he has denied it, some of the employees who spoke with Rolling Stone alleged witnessing him appear inebriated or even smelling alcohol on his breath on different occasions in 2017, 2019, and 2020. Eight employees said that “Fallon’s behavior seemed to be dependent on if he appeared to be hungover from the night before.”

The show has also suffered from high turnover in upper-level staff, with nine different showrunners over the course of nine years. Employees allege that the showrunners, too, were often bullies (“We’re just eating a lot today and not caring about what we look like?” one reportedly said to staffers). These whistleblowers say they found no recourse with human resources, and one staffer was even privy to emails between HR and a showrunner where the HR representative denigrated the employee to their boss.

“They are the worst bosses I’ve ever had in my life. They use that position of power to bully and treat the staff that way, and the network is aware of how they treat people. They not only continue to enable it, but they reward it,” one ex-employee said. Many attested to their mental health deteriorating, with three claiming to have experienced suicidal ideation as a result of the job. “Mentally, I was in the lowest place of my life. I didn’t want to live anymore. I thought about taking my own life all the time,” said another ex-employee. “I knew deep down I would never actually do it, but in my head, I’m like, ‘Why do I think about this all the time?’”

Rolling Stone notes that none of the ex-showrunners contacted for the piece offered statements of support, and a statement from NBC didn’t even mention Fallon by name. “We are incredibly proud of The Tonight Show, and providing a respectful working environment is a top priority. As in any workplace, we have had employees raise issues; those have been investigated and action has been taken where appropriate,” the statement reads. “As is always the case, we encourage employees who feel they have experienced or observed behavior inconsistent with our policies to report their concerns so that we may address them accordingly.” You can read the full piece for yourself here.