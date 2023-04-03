The new era of Doctor Who is still very far away—with the first of three new specials not airing until November of this year and the actual new season not starting until after that—but we are slowly but surely hearing more and more about what to expect from returning showrunner Russell T. Davies’ (slightly higher budget) second run in the TARDIS. Today, that includes hearing that RuPaul’s Drag Race favorite Jinkx Monsoon has joined the cast of the show.

We don’t have any specific details, because nothing about the upcoming specials/proper new season of Doctor Who has actually been explained yet, but Variety says that Monsoon is expected to have a “major role” in the series. We don’t know if that means a big part in one episode, or a big part in multiple episodes, or, like, an Important Part that is Important to the show but isn’t necessarily a main character. It’s Doctor Who, and a new era of the show at that, so anything could happen.

The three Doctor Who specials will star David Tennant as a new 14th Doctor (not the 10th Doctor he previously played) along with former co-star Catherine Tate (reprising her role as Donna Noble somehow). After that, the new 15th Doctor will be played by Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa, who will be wearing a brown suit and orange shirt. His companion (the word for The Doctor’s friend, which is a weird concept if you’re new to this thing) will be a woman named Ruby Sunday played by Millie Gibson. We’ll see more of them at some point in the future, but we don’t really know when—though we do know that the show will be streaming on Disney+ once that happens.