Not much has changed since Killing Eve’s third season ended in April 2020. And that’s not ideal. We’re still stuck in a pandemic, and Eve and Villanelle (Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer) are still killing people. Unfortunately, if the new trailer for Killing Eve’s fourth and final season is any indication, the body count is only going to grow.

Advertisement

The Phoebe Waller-Bridge-created assassin-based comedy, Killing Eve, has no shortage of twists. It’s the twists that won the s how a legion of fans and a slew of Emmy nominations. But it’s all coming to an end on February 27, when the final season premiere s on BBC America and AMC+.

The final season promises more revenge, obsession, and violence. Here’s the synopsis:

After the emotional climax of Season Three, Eve (Sandra Oh), Villanelle (Jodie Comer) and Carolyn (Fiona Shaw) are in very different places. Following Eve and Villanelle’s exchange on the bridge, Eve is on a revenge mission, while Villanelle has found a brand-new community in an attempt to prove she’s not a “monster.” Having killed Paul, Carolyn goes to extraordinary lengths to continue to chase down The Twelve and the person that ordered Kenny’s hit. This season follows our extraordinary women, each driven by passion, revenge and obsession, building towards a messy, nuanced and totally glorious series finale.

Killing Eve hasn’t maintained its place atop best-of lists since its first season. Season three included. The season three finale received a moderately positive assessment from reviewer Lisa Weidenfeld. F or the A.V. Club, Weidenfeld wrote:

After a season spent poking at the seams of an international cabal of evildoers, it somehow seems inevitable that Killing Eve wrapped up its season with the same group of four people in a room together that we’ve known since the start of the show. Thanks to a late-breaking reveal around the circumstances of Kenny’s death, everyone finds themselves gathered in the home of Paul the traitor, parsing through the details of just what happened that day. It’s a little bit underwhelming, in terms of a grand finale.

Killing Eve returns on February 27.