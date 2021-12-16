It looks like the long game of co-dependent cat and mouse which has spanned three seasons in BBC’s drama Killing Eve is truly coming to an end. In the first- look images of season four, Villanelle takes on a “holier-than-thou” look while Eve dons a new disguise .

When we last saw our star-crossed lovers at the end of season three, Eve (Sandra Oh), Villanelle (Jodie Comer), and Carolyn (Fiona Shaw) are in very different places. Following Eve and Villanelle’s exchange on the bridge, Eve is on a revenge mission, while Villanelle has found a brand new community in an attempt to prove she’s not a “monster.” Having killed Paul, M16 boss Carolyn goes to extraordinary lengths to continue to chase down The Twelve and the person that ordered her son Kenny’s (Sean Delaney) hit.

“Eve and Villanelle, having left each other in total turmoil on Tower Bridge at the end of season 3, are thrown into season 4 trying to figure out what they mean to each other and what their lives now stand for,” executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle tells EW. “And while Carolyn has shot a man in cold blood, she is trying to find out who is responsible for the hit on her son. This one is going to be a lot more personal and passionate than the seasons before.”

Killing Eve continues tradition of recruiting a new lead writer every season. Sex Education writer Laura Neal (Secret Diary of a Call Girl) is on board, following P hoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman), and Suzanne Heathcote (Fear The Walking Dead). Neal serves as an executive producer on season four alongside Oh, Woodward, and Waller-Bridge.

The fourth season of Killing Eve premieres on Sunday, February 27 at 8:00pm ET/PT on BBC America. Episodes will also debut weekly on AMC beginning Monday, February 28 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT, and the season will stream one week early on AMC+, beginning February 20.

