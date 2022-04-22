We all remember the most attention-grabbing, headline-demanding, zeitgeist-seizing moment from this year’s Oscars, of course: That bit where Samuel L. Jackson got up and did some tepid gags about the Pulp Fiction briefcase while Uma Thurman and John Travolta awkwardly danced in the background. (God, how sick we got in the weeks that followed of “weird Oscars Pulp Fiction recreation” discourse.)

Now, though, Thurman and Jackson are set to team up in a film of their own, albeit minus Travolta, and plus Joe Manganiello, which is the kind of Hollywood math that we can really get behind these days. Specifically, Manganiello has just joined the cast of Thurman and Jackson’s The Kill Room, where he’ll play a hitman that gets drawn into the middle of a money laundering operation run by his boss (Jackson) and an art dealer (Thurman).

(And, yes, it’s a little weird to think of this movie as a Pulp Fiction reunion, since Jackson and Thurman share no scenes in that particular film; it might be more accurate to characterize it as “a reunion of that one scene from Kill Bill where Rufus, he’s the man, ” instead. )

The film is being described as a dark comedy, wherein Manganiello’s hitman ends up accidentally becoming an art world sensation and having to maintain the fiction to keep the cash flowing. (Which sounds, if we’re spitballing wildly, a bit like a cross between Get Shorty and Velvet Buzzsaw—although that might just be because we’ve got Travolta on the brain.)

Manganiello’s resumé in recent years has taken some trips through the genre world and deep into the Zack Snyder mines; he had an uncredited role as supervillain Deathstroke in Snyder’s Justice League, and lent his voice to one of the director’s Army Of The Dead spinoffs. (He also offered up his vocal talent’s for last year’s video game reboot of the Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance franchise, because we must never forget that Joe Manganiello is a big ol’ D&D dork.) His most recent credit is in TV, where he’s currently set to star in AMC’s new sci-fi show Moonhaven.

The Kill Room is being directed by Nicol Paone, working from a script by Jonathon Jacobson.