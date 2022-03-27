The 2022 Academy Awards are finally here, which means it’s time to celebrate movies, movie stars, movie directors, and movie editors (well... maybe that was a bad example). Granted, movies and movie stars and whatnot have been consistently celebrated for the last few months, like at the Gotham Awards and the SAG Awards, but this is the big show. The one that counts. The one that everyone’s going to be talking about tomorrow when they read up on the winners because they inevitably did not watch the show live.

Well, if you’re interested in reading up on the winners, here’s the place to do it. We’ll be keeping track of the winners all night on this post, with their names bolded in the list of nominees. You’re kind of out of time, but if you’d like to catch up on any nominated films that you missed, you can use this list as a guide.

Also, as alluded to above, eight categories—Best Documentary Short, Best Film Editing, Best Makeup And Hairstyling, Best Original Score, Best Production Design, Best Animated Short, Best Live-Action Short, and Best Sound—will not be presented live and instead were given out before the show even started. They will, however, still be on this list. We’ve got you, production designers, and we appreciate your work.

Film Editing

Dune

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

The Power Of The Dog

Tick, Tick... Boom!

Best Original Score

Dune

Don’t Look Up

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power Of The Dog

Live Action Short

“The Long Goodbye”

“Ala Kachuu—Take And Run”

“The Dress”

“On My Mind”



“Please Hold”



Animated Short

“The Windshield Wiper”



“Affairs Of The Art”

“Bestia”

“Boxballet”

“Robin Robin”

Best Sound

Dune

Belfast

No Time To Die

The Power Of The Dog

West Side Story

Documentary Short

“The Queen Of Basketball”

“Audible”

“Lead Me Home”

“Three Songs For Benazir”



“When We Were Bullies”

Best Picture

Belfast

Coda

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Licorice Pizza

The Power Of The Dog

Drive My Car

King Richard

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story





Best Actor

Javier Bardem, Being The Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power Of The Dog

Andrew Garfield, tick, tick...BOOM!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy Of Macbeth





Best Actress

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes Of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter



Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman, Being The Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer





Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Judi Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power Of The Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard





Best Supporting Actor



Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Jesse Plemons, The Power Of The Dog

Troy Kotsur, Coda

J.K. Simmons, Being The Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power Of The Dog





Best Director

Belfast, Kenneth Branagh

Drive My Car, Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson

The Power Of The Dog, Jane Campion

West Side Story, Steven Spielberg





Best Adapted Screenplay

Coda

Dune

Drive My Car

The Lost Daughter

The Power Of The Dog





Best Original Screenplay

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person In The World





Best Animated Feature

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells Vs. The Machines

Raya And The Last Dragon





Best International Feature

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand Of God

Lunana: A Yak In The Classroom

The Worst Person In The World





Costume Design

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Makeup & Hairstyling

Coming To America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes Of Tammy Faye

House Of Gucci





Original Song

“Be Alive,” King Richard

“Dos Oruguitas,” Encanto

“Down To Joy,” Belfast

“No Time To Die,” No Time To Die

“Somehow You Do,” Four Good Days





Documentary Feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer Of Soul (... Or When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Writing With Fire





Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

No Time To Die

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home





Cinematography

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power Of The Dog

The Tragedy Of Macbeth

West Side Story





Production Design

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power Of Dog

The Tragedy Of Macbeth

West Side Story