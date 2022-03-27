The 2022 Academy Awards are finally here, which means it’s time to celebrate movies, movie stars, movie directors, and movie editors (well... maybe that was a bad example). Granted, movies and movie stars and whatnot have been consistently celebrated for the last few months, like at the Gotham Awards and the SAG Awards, but this is the big show. The one that counts. The one that everyone’s going to be talking about tomorrow when they read up on the winners because they inevitably did not watch the show live.
Well, if you’re interested in reading up on the winners, here’s the place to do it. We’ll be keeping track of the winners all night on this post, with their names bolded in the list of nominees. You’re kind of out of time, but if you’d like to catch up on any nominated films that you missed, you can use this list as a guide.
Also, as alluded to above, eight categories—Best Documentary Short, Best Film Editing, Best Makeup And Hairstyling, Best Original Score, Best Production Design, Best Animated Short, Best Live-Action Short, and Best Sound—will not be presented live and instead were given out before the show even started. They will, however, still be on this list. We’ve got you, production designers, and we appreciate your work.
Film Editing
Dune
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
The Power Of The Dog
Tick, Tick... Boom!
Best Original Score
Dune
Don’t Look Up
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power Of The Dog
Live Action Short
“The Long Goodbye”
“Ala Kachuu—Take And Run”
“The Dress”
“On My Mind”
“Please Hold”
Animated Short
“The Windshield Wiper”
“Affairs Of The Art”
“Bestia”
“Boxballet”
“Robin Robin”
Best Sound
Dune
Belfast
The Power Of The Dog
West Side Story
Documentary Short
“The Queen Of Basketball”
“Audible”
“Lead Me Home”
“Three Songs For Benazir”
“When We Were Bullies”
Best Picture
Belfast
Coda
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Licorice Pizza
The Power Of The Dog
Drive My Car
King Richard
West Side Story
Best Actor
Javier Bardem, Being The Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power Of The Dog
Andrew Garfield, tick, tick...BOOM!
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy Of Macbeth
Best Actress
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes Of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman, Being The Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best Supporting Actress
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Judi Dench, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, The Power Of The Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Best Supporting Actor
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Jesse Plemons, The Power Of The Dog
Troy Kotsur, Coda
J.K. Simmons, Being The Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power Of The Dog
Best Director
Belfast, Kenneth Branagh
Drive My Car, Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson
The Power Of The Dog, Jane Campion
West Side Story, Steven Spielberg
Best Adapted Screenplay
Coda
Dune
Drive My Car
The Lost Daughter
The Power Of The Dog
Best Original Screenplay
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Best Animated Feature
The Mitchells Vs. The Machines
Best International Feature
Drive My Car
Flee
Lunana: A Yak In The Classroom
The Worst Person In The World
Costume Design
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Makeup & Hairstyling
Coming To America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes Of Tammy Faye
Original Song
“Be Alive,” King Richard
“Dos Oruguitas,” Encanto
“Down To Joy,” Belfast
“No Time To Die,” No Time To Die
“Somehow You Do,” Four Good Days
Documentary Feature
Ascension
Flee
Summer Of Soul (... Or When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Writing With Fire
Visual Effects
Dune
No Time To Die
Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings
Cinematography
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power Of The Dog
The Tragedy Of Macbeth
West Side Story
Production Design
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power Of Dog
The Tragedy Of Macbeth
West Side Story