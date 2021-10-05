The first clip featuring John Cena as the ultimate douchebag antihero, Peacemaker, in the upcoming HBO series has arrived. WarnerMedia has unveiled a sneak peak of The Suicide Squad spin-off series during a virtual launch event for the HBO Max streaming platform in Europe.

The short clip shows a meeting between Peacemaker and director Amanda Waller’s team, comprised of actors Steve Agee, Danielle Brooks, Jennifer Holland, and Chukwudi Iwuji.



The digs at Peacemaker start rolling as soon as he strolls up to their casual rendezvous at an Italian restaurant in full costume with his pet eagle—n amed “Eagly”— in the back seat of his American flag painted car.

John Economos (played by Agee) asks, “Did this dipshit really show up in full cosplay mode?”



Peacemaker strolls in nonchalantly, paying no mind to the stares of his colleagues. After they point out Peacemaker’s garb, Economos asks him, “Maybe I’m stupid, but why would you even wanna wear that on a mission?”

“People see this uniform and it strikes fear in their hearts,” Peacemaker plainly replies.

In addition to Cena, Brooks, Iwuji, Agee, and Holland, the D.C. series also stars Freddie Stroma and Robert Patrick. James Gunn returns as the screenwriter and director of the series, which will dive into the origins of the “man who believes in peace at any cost—no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.” HBO Max has ordered eight episodes for the show’s first season.



“Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag,” Gunn said when the series was first announced. “I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series.”

Peacemaker is coming this January to HBO Max.