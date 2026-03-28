John Hannah to bring some comic relief back to The Mummy revival

Among the various minor miracles powering the success of 1999’s The Mummy, its ability to put comic relief characters on the screen who are not immediately nails-on-the-chalkboard-in-your-brain irritating can’t be discounted. Which is why it’s heartening to hear that the franchise’s planned revival—which already had stars Rachel Weisz and Brendan Fraser on board for it—has also re-recruited star John Hannah to join in on the nostalgic fun.

Hannah appeared in all three of the original Mummy movies, playing Jonathan, the feckless brother of Weisz’s Evy. (Despite Weisz herself being absent for the third one, with the character being taken over by Maria Bello.) The Scottish actor, who’s generally been much better known for dramatic work over his career (including a memorable early turn in Four Weddings And A Funeral, and a later starring role as a major villain in the first season of the Spartacus TV series) managed to imbue the foppish, cowardly Jonathan with unlikely charm, making him a key part of the films’ unexpected comic alchemy. News of Hannah’s return to the franchise was broken on Friday by THR, which reports that he’s the third actor (after Weisz and Fraser) to sign on for the film.

The Mummy revival is being headed up by directing team Radio Silence, following up their previous efforts to revive the hottest blockbuster franchises of the 1990s with their well-received Scream sequels. (Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett currently have a new film in theaters, Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come.) As for The Mummy, plot details about the movie are currently being kept under, ahem, wraps, although there’s apparently a script written by David Coggeshall. The film is currently scheduled for a May 19, 2028 release, and should not, we’d like to emphasize, be confused with Lee Cronin’s The Mummy, on account of not having Lee Cronin’s name hanging out at the front of it.