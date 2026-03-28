John Hannah to bring some comic relief back to The Mummy revival
Hannah and his charming coward Jonathan will join former co-stars Rachel Weisz and Brendan Fraser for Radio Silence's 2028 Mummy revival.Rachel Weisz and John Hannah in The Mummy, Screenshot: YouTube
Among the various minor miracles powering the success of 1999’s The Mummy, its ability to put comic relief characters on the screen who are not immediately nails-on-the-chalkboard-in-your-brain irritating can’t be discounted. Which is why it’s heartening to hear that the franchise’s planned revival—which already had stars Rachel Weisz and Brendan Fraser on board for it—has also re-recruited star John Hannah to join in on the nostalgic fun.
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