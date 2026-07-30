John Leguizamo might reunite with Matt Damon in Daniels' still super-secret new movie

The Odyssey stars could reunite for the as-yet-untitled project from the Oscar winners.

By Danette Chavez  |  July 30, 2026 | 5:50pm
John Leguizamo (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Film News John Leguizamo
John Leguizamo might reunite with Matt Damon in Daniels' still super-secret new movie

Actor, comedian, filmmaker, and one-time Pest John Leguizamo gives one of the best performances of his career in The Odyssey as Eumaeus, a blind swineherd who faithfully serves Matt Damon’s Odysseus. (He also does his best to take care of some very good dogs.) Damon and Leguizamo have also been having a blast on the press tour for The Odyssey, proving that they work well together in the past and present. And it looks like it won’t be long before they have a chance to team up again: Deadline reports that Leguizamo is in negotiations to join the top-secret movie from Oscar-winning filmmaking duo Daniels, which already counts Damon among its cast members.

Daniels, a.k.a. Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, pitched the as-yet-untitled film to Damon as  “The Breakfast Club meets Inception meets an anime film meets an episode of The John Oliver Show that didn’t get aired,” which could mean just about anything, but was enough to bring Damon aboard and have Ryan Gosling circling the project before scheduling issues became insurmountable. If all goes well, Leguizamo will star alongside Damon, Sandra Oh, Sean Kaufman, Michael Gandolfini, and Charles Melton.

There’s little else known about the film at this time, but apparently, Daniels were looking to cast whatever role Leguizamo is up for just as The Odyssey was taking over theaters. Universal had no comment on Leguizamo’s casting, but filming is expected to start later this year.

 
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