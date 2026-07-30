John Leguizamo might reunite with Matt Damon in Daniels' still super-secret new movie The Odyssey stars could reunite for the as-yet-untitled project from the Oscar winners.

Actor, comedian, filmmaker, and one-time Pest John Leguizamo gives one of the best performances of his career in The Odyssey as Eumaeus, a blind swineherd who faithfully serves Matt Damon’s Odysseus. (He also does his best to take care of some very good dogs.) Damon and Leguizamo have also been having a blast on the press tour for The Odyssey, proving that they work well together in the past and present. And it looks like it won’t be long before they have a chance to team up again: Deadline reports that Leguizamo is in negotiations to join the top-secret movie from Oscar-winning filmmaking duo Daniels, which already counts Damon among its cast members.