Daniels' new movie is little bit Inception, little bit Breakfast Club, and also John Oliver and anime
Matt Damon shared some details about the new film from the filmmaking duo behind Everything Everywhere All At Once.Photo: Michael Yada / ©A.M.P.A.S.
The 2023 filmmaking duo damn near ran away with the Oscars with their sophomore film Everything Everywhere All At Once, which bounced between earnest Wong Kar-wai homages and sophomoric jokes about dildos and hot dog fingers. Their upcoming third film, though still very much under wraps, sounds like it’ll be a similar kind of tonal potpourri, at least according to Matt Damon.
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