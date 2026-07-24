Daniels' new movie is little bit Inception, little bit Breakfast Club, and also John Oliver and anime

The 2023 filmmaking duo damn near ran away with the Oscars with their sophomore film Everything Everywhere All At Once, which bounced between earnest Wong Kar-wai homages and sophomoric jokes about dildos and hot dog fingers. Their upcoming third film, though still very much under wraps, sounds like it’ll be a similar kind of tonal potpourri, at least according to Matt Damon.

Appearing on the Dan Patrick Show this week to promote The Odyssey, Damon shared a bit about the upcoming Daniels’ picture on his dance card. “The way they pitched it to me was: It’s The Breakfast Club meets Inception meets an anime film meets an episode of The John Oliver Show that didn’t get aired,” said Damon. “So if you liked Everything Everywhere All At Once and all the wildness and all the heart, I think you’ll really like this one, too. It’s a really special project.”

As Damon noted, Daniels are keeping the script very close to their chests, but we’ve at least learned a bit about who will be in it. Damon joined the project last month after it was reported that Ryan Gosling had been circling the role for a while. According to Deadline, Sandra Oh, Charles Melton, and Sean Kaufman will also appear in the picture, along with, to venture a wild guess, some fart sound effects and animal puppets.