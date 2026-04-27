John Oliver unloads on the companies peddling AI chatbots
The Last Week Tonight argues that the apps that manufacture delusions for profit were released before they were ready.Image courtesy of HBO
Here are two true things about AI: A lot of it doesn’t work the way it’s intended to a lot of the time, and we’re constantly told that we need to get used to it because it’s not going anywhere. Sure, it has incredible downsides, but it stands to make a handful of weird guys even richer, especially from socially isolated potential customers who come to rely on AI chatbots for companionship. These chatbots are the focus for John Oliver on last night’s Last Week Tonight, and as he says, “The more you look at chatbots, the more you realize they were rushed to market with very little consideration for the consequences.”
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