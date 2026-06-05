Ready your Emmys: John Oliver and Last Week Tonight just won another defamation suit

John Oliver and his HBO show Last Week Tonight have just come out the victor in another defamation suit, as The Daily Beast reports that Oliver and his show triumphed over Dr. Brian Morley, a healthcare manager the host raked over the cable coals back in 2024. At the time, Oliver took especial umbrage with statements Morley made during testimony several years earlier, in which he stated that it was okay to leave cerebral palsy patients sitting in their own feces “for a couple of days” because “People are allowed to be dirty”—leading the host to note that the comments “made me want to punch a hole in the wall” before adding, “Fuck that doctor with a rusty canoe, I hope he gets tetanus of the balls.”

Morley did not take kindly to these ball-tetanus wishes, launching a defamation suit against Oliver and his production company about a year after the episode aired. Morley apparently felt that Oliver had misrepresented his remarks, leading viewers into “falsely conflating the experiences of two Iowa patients with cerebral palsy because one wore a diaper and one did not.” The judge in the case sided pretty firmly on the side of the rusty canoe, though, stating, in her dismissal of the suit, that “In this Court’s view, the trauma and loss of human dignity that befalls a man with cerebral palsy who has trouble cleaning himself and is left for days in his own fecal matter is the same, regardless of whether or not he wears a diaper.”

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This is not Oliver’s first time at the defamation lawsuit rodeo; in fact, the last time he won such a case—against now-deceased mining magnate Robert Murray—he celebrated by turning the whole ordeal into a segment on the show, including an elaborate musical number. That, in turn, won the series two more of its ever-rising stack of Emmys, so god knows what kind of highly celebrated hay they’ll make out of this latest legal win.