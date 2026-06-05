Ready your Emmys: John Oliver and Last Week Tonight just won another defamation suit
Given that Oliver's last defamation win led to an Emmy-winning musical number, we can't wait to see what form his latest victory lap entails.Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Screenshot: YouTube
John Oliver and his HBO show Last Week Tonight have just come out the victor in another defamation suit, as The Daily Beast reports that Oliver and his show triumphed over Dr. Brian Morley, a healthcare manager the host raked over the cable coals back in 2024. At the time, Oliver took especial umbrage with statements Morley made during testimony several years earlier, in which he stated that it was okay to leave cerebral palsy patients sitting in their own feces “for a couple of days” because “People are allowed to be dirty”—leading the host to note that the comments “made me want to punch a hole in the wall” before adding, “Fuck that doctor with a rusty canoe, I hope he gets tetanus of the balls.”
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