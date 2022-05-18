Johnny Cash was born in the tiny town of Kingsland, Arkansas, which has honored his legacy by painting his silhouette onto a water tower. Despite respecting Cash enough to create this tribute to him, though, the town’s mamas do not seem to have studied his music well enough to instruct their sons to be good boys and never play with guns.



We know this because one of them decided to shoot the water tower likeness in the crotch, creating a hole in the structure that makes it look like the painted Cash is endlessly peeing on the town.



A Fox 16 News segment explains that the tower has been taking a formidable leak since May 10th, the sheer volume explained by the fact that the Cash painting’s bladder is filled with 50,000 gallons of water. Journalist Caitrin Assaf says the leak is not only leading to a lot of unnecessary waste, but has also resulted in discolored household water and low pressure. The damage costs the town roughly $200 every day and mayor Luke Neal estimates the repair will require another $5,000.

Whether this is a cost residents are willing to pay for the simple joy of stepping outside to experience a stoic Cash painting endlessly peeing on them is difficult to answer. Regardless, the Man is coming around for the shooter. Kingsland’s sheriff’s office is trying to locate the culprit, who could be charged with a felony for shooting the tower.



As for that vandal’s motivation, well, we may never know exactly why they decided to enact such violence on the Man In Black’s water tower junk. And without any satisfying answer, we’ll have to assume they shot a man in Kingsland just to watch him pee.



[via Exclaim!]



