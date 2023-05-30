Depp offered his “sincerest apologies” on his own Instagram story (per People), writing, “My dear friends, I am sorry to say that I have fractured my ankle, which is a drag!!! It began as a hairline break but somewhere between Cannes and the Royal Albert Hall it got worse rather than better. Several medical professionals have strongly suggested I avoid any and all activity for the moment and so am sadly unable to travel at this time.” He added, “I promise we will bring an amazing show to all of you in Europe and bring our absolute best to the East Coast later this summer and make it up to those who have paid for those shows!!!”

According to TMZ, Depp “tweaked” his ankle while doing press at the Cannes Film Festival. “Johnny went from two full days of press appearances in Cannes, straight to London for rehearsals and then played two tribute shows in honor of his dear friend, the late great Jeff Beck,” a source told the outlet. “His ankle was already bothering him at Cannes, and it got progressively worse, but he wanted to honor his commitments for Jeanne du Barry and for Jeff. He’s devastated to postpone the shows, but his doctor believes flying could make the situation much worse. He plans to rest up so the European dates go off without a hitch.”

The rescheduled U.S. dates will take place July 28 (Boston, MA), 29 (Manchester, NH) and 30 (Bethel, NY).