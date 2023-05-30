In case you forgot, Johnny Depp is in a band. The band is called Hollywood Vampires and it consists of Depp, Alice Cooper, and Aerosmith’s Joe Perry. (And, as of the 2023 tour, Tommy Henriksen). The band was due to perform three U.S. dates before launching a European tour. However, due to an injury, planned stops in New York, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts have been rescheduled.

“Johnny has sustained a painful injury to his ankle following his recent appearances and has been advised by his doctor not to travel,” reads a statement from the band’s Instagram account. “He is devastated by this turn of events, but looks forward to resting up so all four Vampires can bring their absolute best to the tour in Europe.”

Advertisement

Depp offered his “sincerest apologies” on his own Instagram story (per People), writing, “My dear friends, I am sorry to say that I have fractured my ankle, which is a drag!!! It began as a hairline break but somewhere between Cannes and the Royal Albert Hall it got worse rather than better. Several medical professionals have strongly suggested I avoid any and all activity for the moment and so am sadly unable to travel at this time.” He added, “I promise we will bring an amazing show to all of you in Europe and bring our absolute best to the East Coast later this summer and make it up to those who have paid for those shows!!!”

Advertisement Advertisement

According to TMZ, Depp “tweaked” his ankle while doing press at the Cannes Film Festival. “Johnny went from two full days of press appearances in Cannes, straight to London for rehearsals and then played two tribute shows in honor of his dear friend, the late great Jeff Beck,” a source told the outlet. “His ankle was already bothering him at Cannes, and it got progressively worse, but he wanted to honor his commitments for Jeanne du Barry and for Jeff. He’s devastated to postpone the shows, but his doctor believes flying could make the situation much worse. He plans to rest up so the European dates go off without a hitch.”

The rescheduled U.S. dates will take place July 28 (Boston, MA), 29 (Manchester, NH) and 30 (Bethel, NY).