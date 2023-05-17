“Do I feel a boycott now? No, not at all. I don’t feel boycotted by Hollywood because I don’t think about Hollywood. I don’t have much further need for Hollywood myself,” he said. “I think it’s a very strange, funny time where everybody wants to be themselves, but they can’t, they must fall in line, conform and if you want to lead this life, I’ll be on the other side.”

That’s an interesting critique of the industry for someone who supposedly didn’t do the things he was accused of doing. (What is Depp’s idea of everybody “being themselves”?) Nevertheless, Depp was welcomed to Cannes warmly not only by fans, but by the institution itself. (Variety reported that the ovation for Jeanne du Barry lasted seven minutes, though Buchanan argued that it was more like three, “on the low end of these things.”)

Still, though Depp acknowledged that the role challenged him to make audiences forget his “baggage,” he chafed at the term “comeback,” noting that he’s “had about 17 comebacks by the way, apparently.” He argued that he’s been around the whole time, though the phone may have stopped ringing. “I don’t know what their fear was at the time. I didn’t go nowhere. I’ve been sitting around,” he said, per Deadline. “So ‘comeback’ is almost like I’m going to come out and do a tap dance or something like that.”

As for the controversy surrounding his presence at the festival, Depp offered up a bit of word salad. “What if they said to me, I cannot go to McDonald’s for life because somewhere if you got them all in one room, 39 people saw me watching me eat a Big Mac on a loop. Who are they? Why do they care? Some species or tower of mashed potatoes covered in light from a computer screen? Anonymous.” Powerful stuff!