Johnny Knoxville will return in Tiny Fugitives The Seth Rogen-produced comedy will send the Jackass star back to summer camp to play a 50-year-old counselor.

Johnny Knoxville may be retired from nut shots and bull fighting, but his days of death-defying stunts are far from over. Next, he’ll take on his most dangerous challenge yet: Summer camp. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Knoxville is set to star as a “deranged 50-year-old camp counselor” in Tiny Fugitives, a new comedy produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. Written and directed by Michael Lewen, Tiny Fugitives follows a murder of 12-year-olds who drum up a scheme to spend the rest of their lives at camp. The one-time go-to enabler of bad ideas in Jackass, The Ringer, and Action Point, Knoxville will play against type as the heavy, a counselor trying to set these campers straight and put the kibosh on this life-at-summer-camp business.