Johnny Knoxville will return in Tiny Fugitives

The Seth Rogen-produced comedy will send the Jackass star back to summer camp to play a 50-year-old counselor.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  July 7, 2026 | 12:07am
(Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images)
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Johnny Knoxville will return in Tiny Fugitives

Johnny Knoxville may be retired from nut shots and bull fighting, but his days of death-defying stunts are far from over. Next, he’ll take on his most dangerous challenge yet: Summer camp. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Knoxville is set to star as a “deranged 50-year-old camp counselor” in Tiny Fugitives, a new comedy produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. Written and directed by Michael Lewen, Tiny Fugitives follows a murder of 12-year-olds who drum up a scheme to spend the rest of their lives at camp. The one-time go-to enabler of bad ideas in Jackass, The Ringer, and Action Point, Knoxville will play against type as the heavy, a counselor trying to set these campers straight and put the kibosh on this life-at-summer-camp business.

Lewen has been a producer in Apatow world since 2015, producing Trainwreck, Love, and The King Of Staten Island. He also directed an episode of Love before directing his first feature, Hello, Goodbye And Everything In Between, a YA romance for Netflix in 2022. Meanwhile, the Summer of Knoxville is just beginning. Having recently starred in Jackass: Best And Last and Never Change!, Knoxville will appear in the new Gregg Araki movie, I Want Your Sex, later this month.

Tiny Fugitives is scheduled to open on June 18.

 
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