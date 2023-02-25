Jon Favreau thinks The Mandalorian should "go on and on"

At this point, we’re just a couple of days out from the third-season premiere of The Mandalorian, Jon Favreau’s ongoing exploration of the Star Wars universe, as seen through the visor slit of a man who must atone for his terrible crime of taking off his special hat in front of other people . After detouring into The Book Of Boba Fett (a TV show) last year, Mando and his little buddy Baby “Grogu” Yoda are reunited at last , and set to deal with the fallout from the show’s second season, presumably in search of potential villains who do not have the objectively silly word “Moff” in their formal titles.

You might be wondering, at this point, how long these adventures can persist. (Or, possibly, how many classic Westerns Favreau and Dave Filoni can lightly lift the plots from while inserting science-fiction words like “Darksaber” into the scripts. ) And the answer, per Favreau, is simple: Why not forever? This is per a recent interview the series creator gave to Total Film, in which he makes it clear that he has no interest in the show wrapping up any time soon. Here’s Favreau, when asked if he has “an ending in mind” for the Disney+ series.

No, I don’t – I think the beauty of this is that it’s a middle chapter of a much larger story. And though we’ll have resolution over time with these characters, I think that how these characters fit into the larger scope and scale, but it’s not like there’s a finale that we’re building to that I have in mind. Quite the contrary, I love for these stories to go on and on. And so these characters potentially could be with us for a while, and I really love telling stories in their voice, and I love the way the adventures unfold and I’m looking forward to doing much more.

Favreau also confirms previous statements that the show’s fourth season is already written, and presumably just waiting to be filmed in that weird circular room where they make these things. The show’s third season premieres on March 1, and will air weekly through April 19.

