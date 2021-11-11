Last year, we reported that J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions was setting up a big-screen adaptation of Dr. Seuss’ Oh, The Places You’ll Go!, with it being the first animated film to come from the studio that brought us a whole bunch of Cloverfields—and some movies that were probably secret Cloverfields. We knew Warner Bros. was on board, with Oh, The Places You’ll Go! being a factor in its elaborate plans for Dr. Seuss adaptations, but that was all we had to go off of at the time.

Advertisement

Now, Deadline says that Jon M. Chu—director of In The Heights and Crazy Rich Asians and Jem And The Holograms—has signed on to make Oh, The Places You’ll Go! into a movie. This is despite the fact that Oh, The Places You’ll Go! doesn’t really lend itself to being a movie, unless it’s just 90 minutes of encouraging narration and psychedelic imagery. Then again, it’s not like any of the other feature-length Dr. Seuss movies have seemed… profoundly necessary.

Chu and Bad Robot can just do what they want and it’ll probably be fine. At the very least, they have a ridiculous amount of time to get ready for this, since Deadline says the Oh, The Places You’ll Go! movie isn’t even set to come out until 2027. That seems so distant and futuristic that it might as well be a century from now.

Will we even have movies in 2027? Will Jon M. Chu just travel around the wastelands from bomb shelter to bomb shelter, acting out his Oh, The Places You’ll Go! movie with puppets? Will surviving celebrities voice the puppets? Will people still complain about how the book is better and they didn’t need to turn it into a wasteland puppet show?

Anyway, so much for the “cancel culture” mob coming for Dr. Seuss books.