Jon Stewart opines that Comedy Central is "kind of like muzak at this point"

Jon Stewart may or may not be on the Paramount chopping block, but regardless, he’s taking the whole mountain down with him. The often irascible host has not minced words when it comes to Paramount’s, his show’s parent company, “shameful,” “illegal” $16 million settlement with Donald Trump. Now, he’s turning his signature harsh-but-fair attitude on Comedy Central, which actually airs The Daily Show, as he fields questions about whether or not the chiefs of potential Paramount owner Skydance would be inclined to keep such a rabble-rouser on the payroll.

“Unfortunately, we haven’t heard anything from them,” Stewart said of his not-yet-new bosses, on a recent episode of his The Weekly Show With Jon Stewart podcast (via Deadline). “They haven’t called me and said like ‘Don’t get too comfortable in that office, Stewart.’ But let me tell you something, I’ve been kicked out of shittier establishments than that. We’ll land on our feet.”

The “shitty establishment” Stewart is referencing seems to be Paramount as a whole, though he doesn’t spare Comedy Central either. “I’d like to believe that without The Daily Show… I don’t know. Comedy Central is kind of like muzak at this point,” he continued. “I think we’re the only sort of life that exists on a current basis other than South Park. But it’s the only thing on there.” No offense to the upcoming second season of Digman! or new episodes of the Beavis And Butt-Head revival, but he’s kind of right. The TV schedule for tomorrow, for example, features a re-run of Digman!, followed by four hours of South Park, followed by old episodes of Seinfeld, Futurama, and The Office, with some Family Guy thrown in for kicks at the end. South Park, of course, is also having its own issues with the company right now.

For Stewart’s sake, he’d “like to think we bring enough value to the property,” he said. “If they’re looking at it as purely a real estate transaction, I think we bring a lot of value. But that may not be their consideration. They may sell the whole fucking place for parts, I just don’t know. We’ll deal with it when we do.”

Eyes are also on Stephen Colbert, another outspoken Trump critic under the Paramount umbrella. A mustached Colbert poked fun at the question of whether The Late Show would continue under Skydance leadership this week, asking on-air how the new bosses were “going to put pressure on Stephen Colbert if they can’t find him.” It’s a frivolous bit (the mustache is already gone), but speaks to the hosts’ general attitude about these potential shakeups. It seems they’re just going to keep doing their thing, capitulating leadership or not. “I’m so happy and proud of everybody that works over there. They want to do that? Knock themselves out,” Stewart said. “As Jay Leno would say about Doritos, go ahead, crunch all you want, we’ll make more. We’ll figure that out when the time comes.”