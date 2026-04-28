Jon Stewart cannot get over RFK Jr. ditching Cheryl Hines at WHCD shooting
"This is why we can't have nice things, and to be perfectly frank, it's not even a nice thing," says Stewart of Saturday's dinner.Image courtesy of Comedy Central
There are certain things that are hard to joke about: War, systemic inequality, mass shootings. All of these are things we see in our news far too often. But a shooting where no one was seriously hurt while a mentalist was performing for a crowd of incredibly powerful, self-centered people is not something you will find on a list of “hard topics to joke about,” and Jon Stewart seems downright delighted to spend 25 minutes of The Daily Show on an event where he doesn’t need to look for far for comic potential.
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