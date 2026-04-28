Jon Stewart cannot get over RFK Jr. ditching Cheryl Hines at WHCD shooting

There are certain things that are hard to joke about: War, systemic inequality, mass shootings. All of these are things we see in our news far too often. But a shooting where no one was seriously hurt while a mentalist was performing for a crowd of incredibly powerful, self-centered people is not something you will find on a list of “hard topics to joke about,” and Jon Stewart seems downright delighted to spend 25 minutes of The Daily Show on an event where he doesn’t need to look for far for comic potential.

Take, for instance, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who was “whisked away by a Secret Service hive who apparently couldn’t spend one worker bee for, I don’t know, his wife!” As Stewart points out, even Stephen Miller appeared to protect his pregnant wife, but Kennedy left his wife Cheryl Hines outside of his own robust circle of security. “A woman who appears to be desperately reaching out for someone to care, to help her—the woman reaching out, in agony and fear, that’s RFK Jr.’s wife,” he continues. “If there’s one guy in that entire room who seems like they would be impervious to physical damage, it’s fucking RFK Jr.” As Stewart says later, “It looks like we’ve got a new addition to the ‘Kennedy Family Abandoning Woman To Their Fate’ Wikipedia page.”

As easy as it is to mock Kennedy leaving his wife behind, there are plenty of people in that room to mock. There’s the fact that President Trump is using the whole ordeal to promote his ballroom. There’s also mentalist Oz Pearlman, who was instructed to guess the name of Karoline Leavitt’s unborn baby and claims he did do that as the shooting happened. Says Stewart, “One would have thought that a more timely revelation would have been to write something on the card like, ‘Everybody run.'” You can watch the entire segment, featuring Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, below.