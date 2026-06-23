Jon Stewart finds political, literal muck in the Washington Monument reflecting pool On the Daily Show, Stewart wonders: "Did they replace the water with Mountain Dew?"

By now, you’ve probably heard about our nation’s bright green reflecting pool at the base of the Washington Monument (if you haven’t seen it from miles away, that is). But given that this was a decision made by Donald Trump, the staggering algae bloom is not the only corruption that one can find in the reflecting pool. As Jon Stewart unpacked during last night’s episode of The Daily Show, the endeavor included a Republican donor’s company, appropriately titled Greenwater Services. The donor in question was John Cafaro, a Mar-a-Lago neighbor who has donated more than $300,000 to Trump’s political committees and who was convicted of bribing a congressman in 2001. But while that level of corruption is (unfortunately) unsurprising, the greenness of the water is still catching Stewart off guard. “That is really fucking green,” he says. “That shit’s neon. Did they replace the water with Mountain Dew?”