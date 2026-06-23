Jon Stewart finds political, literal muck in the Washington Monument reflecting pool

On the Daily Show, Stewart wonders: "Did they replace the water with Mountain Dew?"

By Drew Gillis  |  June 23, 2026 | 11:59am
Image courtesy of Comedy Central
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Jon Stewart finds political, literal muck in the Washington Monument reflecting pool

By now, you’ve probably heard about our nation’s bright green reflecting pool at the base of the Washington Monument (if you haven’t seen it from miles away, that is). But given that this was a decision made by Donald Trump, the staggering algae bloom is not the only corruption that one can find in the reflecting pool. As Jon Stewart unpacked during last night’s episode of The Daily Show, the endeavor included a Republican donor’s company, appropriately titled Greenwater Services. The donor in question was John Cafaro, a Mar-a-Lago neighbor who has donated more than $300,000 to Trump’s political committees and who was convicted of bribing a congressman in 2001. But while that level of corruption is (unfortunately) unsurprising, the greenness of the water is still catching Stewart off guard. “That is really fucking green,” he says. “That shit’s neon. Did they replace the water with Mountain Dew?” 

Elsewhere in his monologue, Stewart takes on the Iran deal that hardly anyone outside of Trump and J.D. Vance seems to be a fan of. Vance went to Switzerland for peace talks where he pulled some classic Vance moves—bad jokes, getting iced out by the other diplomats, rubbing his nose and wiping it on a chair—before letting Iran have more or less what it wanted. “So the hardline, extremist regime of Iran gets a nuclear stockpile, missiles, and money?” says Stewart toward the end of his monologue. “Iran is a circumcision away from being Israel.” You can watch the whole segment below.

 
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