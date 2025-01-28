Jon Stewart blames us all for our current political predicament Tired of hearing about fascism, The Daily Show’s Jon Stewart blames the system for our political reality.

Donald Trump’s first week in office was an exhausting one. In addition to beginning his mass deportation plans with Dr. Phil in tow, President Trump has halted the National Cancer Institute, successfully installed a Fox News host as Secretary of Defense, and passively convinced Google to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico, among other cruel policies, which, dear reader, you’re probably on this website to avoid. It’s great to be back in the 2017 groove, where merely opening social media can begin an hours-long doom scroll. What this isn’t, Jon Stewart argued in a thorny, often frustrating monologue, is fascism.

The crux of Stewart’s argument tonight is that Trump isn’t doing any of this unilaterally. Everything Trump’s doing, from his failed attempt (for now) to claw back birthright citizenship to his banning aid to abortion groups abroad, is well within his rights as president. It’s also what was laid out in Project 2025. (Remember that thing? It doesn’t matter because we’re living it.) Stewart railed against MSNBC talking heads, substack columnists, and Democrats calling this fascism. The constant comparisons to Hitler, he feels, will dilute those calls when and if they come. But shouldn’t we be ringing the alarm bells before it gets here, especially when he and his guys keep doing Nazi stuff?

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While this proved a somewhat prickly way of going about it, in the end, Stewart just wanted to rag on passionless Democrats for making the case that this is fascism. Stewart’s primary example came from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who, after Trump fired 17 or so inspectors, gave a dull speech about how firing government watchdogs welcomes fascism and corruption into American government. We get that he’s not the most inspiring figure, but Schumer’s probably right because presidents don’t dismantle checks and balances because they want the government to work. Still, Stewart doesn’t want us to get ahead of ourselves—optimistically speaking, we have a whole three months or so before we can credibly start calling this fascism. Though, even then, people will still be trying to pass this shit off as business as usual.

Stewart’s point—which is perhaps better than his argument—is that Democrats must start showing how they would do things differently. Sticking to the same playbook isn’t convincing anyone that this is a credible threat, and doing so with the kind of tired tone of business as usual doesn’t help. Would that work better than bothsidesing the Trump administration? Unfortunately, we’re about to find out.

“I really hope Democrats figure out a way to contain this guy,” he said. “The question is probably not how dare he, though. The question should be, what are you learning from this? How would you use this power? What’s your contract with America? Democrats exist outside of him. Tell people what you would do with the power that Trump is wielding and then convince us to give that power to you as soon as possible.”