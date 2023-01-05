Jonah Hill and Lauren London meet the parents in You People trailer

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Watch out Fockers: your time as “worst film family to introduce a partner to” may soon be coming to an end. Two separate sets of parents are now vying for that crown—and their respective children just happened to fall in love. This will surely be a smooth and easy transition for everyone involved, right?



No, of course not. But if you can stomach the almost apocalyptic levels of second-hand embarrassment, Kenya Barris’ upcoming Netflix feature, You People, does look like a delight to witness from the relative safety of a far-away living room. Just maybe don’t pick this as a first-ever post-dinner watch with your future spouse’s family.

You People | feat. Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill | Official Trailer | Netflix

You People follows two singles, Ezra Cohen (Jonah Hill) and Amira Mohammed (Lauren London) as they overcome the hard part (finding a partner, understanding their quirks, falling in love) and now have to face the really hard part (meeting each other’s families).

Ezra is white and Jewish, while Amira is Black and Muslim. In separate dinners with each other’s parents, Ezra’s mom (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) enthusiastically tells Amira that she thinks the police “are fucked up towards black people” while his dad (David Duchovny) compliments her braids because “Xzibit had braids”; Ezra doesn’t fair much better, as Amira’s dad (Eddie Murphy) almost immediately tells his wife (Nia Long) that their potential future son in law’s presence is her “white granddaddy coming back to haunt me.”

When the two families actually come together, things go, well, about as horribly as you’d expect. Will someone please pass poor Ezra the potatoes already?

The film is Black-ish and Coming 2 America writer Kenya Barris’ feature-length directorial debut, and was co-written with Jonah Hill. It also stars Sam Jay, Elliott Gould, Travis Bennett, Molly Gordon, Rhea Perlman, Deon Cole, Andrea Savage, and Mike Epps.

You People premieres January 27 on Netflix.