Disney has already started airing commercials for Jonas Brothers Christmas movie It’s not even February, and the Jonas Brothers have a new comedy coming to Disney+ this holiday season.

Despite it being fucking January, Disney and Jonas Brothers couldn’t wait to plug their new Christmas movie. The creatively titled Jonas Brothers Christmas Movie marks the JoBros’ Disney homecoming, and we’ve already got a goddamn Christmas commercial for it. That’s right, Jolly Ol’ Saint Nick Jonas will be coming down the chimney, and to prove it, he and his brothers Saint Kevin and Saint Joe released a quick, certainly not tired Love Actually-themed teaser for the movie. “Sorry to bother you,” the signs read. “But we’re making a Christmas movie, coming out this holiday season, only on Disney+.

Of course, the boys are longtime members of Club 33, having begun their careers on the Disney Channel. Like so many pop groups, the Jonas Brothers were born out of the primordial ooze of Hannah Montana before breaking out in the 2008 Disney Channel Original Camp Rock and the Disney Channel series Jonas. Now, 15 years after Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, the Jonas Brothers return to the Mouse House for a Christmas comedy that sees the boys struggling to make it from London to New York in time for Christmas. They have plenty of time because the movie will premiere 11 or 12 months from now. The holidays really do come earlier every year.