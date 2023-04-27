IAMX - The X ID (Official Music Video)

After five years of musical endeavors involving acoustic reimaginings, modular experimentation, and a long-awaited project that lured him back to his Sneaker Pimp roots, IAMX mastermind Chris Corner returns to, once again, induce eargasms with Fault Lines I—the first lyrically driven IAMX album since 2018’s Alive In New Light. While the dark modular influence of 2021’s Machinate is still bubbling beneath the surface, Fault Lines evokes the icy and provocative electronica IAMX is best known for with Corner’s soaring vocals back in the forefront. “These songs have been parasites in my brain for years,” says Corner. “They were written before my experiments with modular tech, but they benefit from the addition of this production. In a sense this is a classic IAMX album from a songwriting point of view, but the sounds are a touch more fractured and fucked thanks to the modular beast now a part of my life.” To get an auditory taste of Fault Lines—as well as the face-melting visuals and gender-bending theatricality that have become synonymous with IAMX—check out the psychosexual new video for “The X ID.” [Gil Macias]