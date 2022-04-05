We were due for a new Joyce Manor album. The pop punk band’s last release was 2018's Million Dollars To Kill Me. Thankfully, Joyce Manor is back with the announcement of an upcoming album: 40 oz. To Fresno. The album is out on June 10 via Epitaph Records.
While fans may argue about whether Joyce Manor actually counts as emo, the band is makes the argument that its pretty firmly in the “emo” camp by having Motion City Soundtrack’s Tony Thaxton on drums this time around.
Though Joyce Manor didn’t have plans to make a new record for a bit, the album came together after frontman Barry Johnson wound up writing songs in the middle of quarantine. “This album makes me think of our early tours, drinking a 40 in the van on a night drive blasting Guided By Voices and smoking cigarettes the whole way to Fresno,” reads a statement from the band.
The title for the LP also comes from an auto-corrected text about the Sublime album 40 oz. To Freedom, so it doesn’t get more Californian than that.
Joyce Manor fans will be happy to know that this album includes the band’s Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark cover of “Souvenir” that first appeared on the 7" split with Jawbreaker’s Blake Schwarzenbach from 2021. It also includes Never Hungover Again B-side “Secret Sisters,” plus “NBTSA,” a reworked version of “Secret Sisters,” that initially came out on the 2017 Polyvinyl 4-Track Singles Series.
Joyce Manor also shared the first single off the album, “Gotta Let It Go.” The song feels a bit more pared down and chill than the band’s energetic, previous material—but even with the blissed out ‘90s vibes, it still feels very Joyce Manor.
Prior to the album announcement, Joyce Manor shared North American tour dates for its shows with The Story So Far. That tour kicks off on April 11. Those tour dates are listed below.
Joyce Manor 2022 tour dates
April 11 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union
April 13 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
April 15 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theater
April 16 – Chicago, IL – Radius
April 18 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
April 19 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theater
April 20 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head
April 22 – NYC – Terminal 4
April 23 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner
April 24 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall
April 26 – Richmond, VA – The National
April 27 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern
April 29 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock
April 30 – Nashville, TN – Cannery Ballroom
May 03 – Dallas, TX – The Factory In Deep Ellum
May 04 – San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center
May 06 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theater
May 07 – Los Angeles, CA – Shrine
May 08 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield
May 10 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
May 11- Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo