Look, when you have a resumé as stacked as Julie Andrews’, a supporting role in Aquaman just isn’t that impressive. Or even memorable. Especially since it was a voice acting role she recorded from the comfort of her own home. We can’t expect Karathen to rank up there with Mary Poppins or Queen Clarisse Rinaldi.

This is not to say she finds her voice acting career beneath her. In fact, she told Vanity Fair that the animated chapter of her career has been “wonderful.” “I don’t have to get hair and makeup anymore. I just go into the studio and do my voiceovers. It’s a whole other kind of moviemaking. You just chuck everything at the wall and they take what they want out of it. So there’s a lot of experimentation,” she said.

Karathen was definitely a departure from Dame Julie’s usual roles, but it doesn’t sound like she’s seen it herself: “Apart from Despicable Me and Bridgerton, and, umm … [laughs] I’m not going to mention Aquaman, where I play some kind of a sea serpent or something,” she told the outlet, before adding diplomatically, “But what interesting things to get one’s voice into!”

Advertisement

If only the sea monster was as lovable as her Despicable Me costars (“I love the Mini ons. I adore them”), perhaps Aquaman would have left more of an impression on her.

Bridgerton has made a bigger splash, as Andrews called her involvement with the sexy Regency romance series “delicious.” Speaking with the Los Angeles Times, the AFI Lifetime Achievement Award recipient cited Maggie Smith as inspiration for Lady Whisteldown (“I decided to go upper class, mature and a tad caustic”). She gushed, “Who knew it would become such a big hit? I just knew I found the script intriguing and it really was such a comfort during the pandemic.” Sorry Aquaman, you just can’t compete with horny aristocrats!