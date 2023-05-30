Think of June as a breather when it comes to TV viewing. May was packed with the final episodes of Succession, Barry, Ted Lasso, Yellowjackets, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, among others. Now, with all of those series wrapped up, June figures to be a relatively calmer (but still mighty) month. Look no further than the return of critically acclaimed dramedy The Bear or the arrival of Marvel’s long-anticipated Nick Fury-focused series Secret Invasion, which kickstarts MCU’s Phase Five on Disney+, for proof.



Plus, there’s more: The Weeknd’s contentious The Idol takes over Succession’s Sunday-night spot; Kaley Cuoco finds her way into another mystery dramedy; and The Walking Dead franchise expands once again. Meanwhile, Apple TV+ adds to its slate with new dramas led by Tom Holland and Idris Elba. To help you sort through all of it, we present The A.V. Club’s guide to what to watch come June.