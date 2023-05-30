THE IDOL Final Trailer (NEW 2023)

The Idol, created by Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, Reza Fahim, and Euphoria’s Sam Levinson, is already controversial. The HBO drama follows aspiring pop star Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp), who becomes entangled with self-help cult leader Tedros (Tesfaye) as she works to rebrand herself. A Rolling Stone report about the show that interviewed 13 cast and crew members highlighted some creepy male behavior and onset chaos. And while Tesfaye and the others have refuted the claims, The Idol, which premiered at Cannes in May, is now getting extra scrutiny. The cast is rounded out by Dan Levy, Rachel Sennott, Jennie Kim, Troye Sivan, Eli Roth, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Hari Nef, and Hank Azaria. [Saloni Gajjar]

Never Have I Ever season 4 (Netflix, June 8)

Never Have I Ever - Final Season | Official Trailer | Netflix

It’s time for one last joyride with Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and her crew as Never Have I Ever wraps with a fourth and final season. Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher’s coming-of-age dramedy follows Devi, who copes with the sudden death of her father the way a teen knows best: by striving to be popular. She gets enmeshed in love triangles, has issues with her best friends, and struggles to bond with her strict mother Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan). The final few episodes are bound to heighten all her emotional stakes, and we can’t wait to watch it all unravel. [Saloni Gajjar]

Based On A True Story (Peacock, June 8)

Based On A True Story | Official Trailer | Peacock Original

In her post-The Big Bang Theory career, Kaley Cuoco can’t help but be drawn to exciting thrillers. After two seasons on The Flight Attendant, she leads Peacock’s Based On A True Story with co-stars Chris Messina, Tom Bateman, Li Jun Li, and Natalia Dyer. The description sounds only a little bit like Hulu’s Only Murders In The Building: Inspired by a bizarre actual event, the show follows a realtor, a plumber, and a former tennis star whose lives unexpectedly collide to expose America’s obsession with true crime and murder and the slow-close toilet seat. All eight episodes drop on the same day. [Saloni Gajjar]

The Crowded Room (Apple TV+, June 9)

The Crowded Room — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

This psychological thriller from Apple TV+ boasts a stacked cast—Tom Holland, Amanda Seyfried, Emmy Rossum, and Conversations With Friends’ Sasha Lane, among others—and chronicles a young man (Holland) who’s arrested in Manhattan in the late ’70s for a disturbing crime and the investigator (Seyfried) who thinks there’s much more to this story. Adapted from the based-on-a-true-story novel The Minds Of Billy Milligan, the series was created by The Client scribe Akiva Goldsman. [Tim Lowery]

The Walking Dead: Dead City (AMC+, June 18)

The Walking Dead: Dead City | Official Trailer | ft. Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan

The Walking Dead ended in 2022 after 11 seasons, but it seems the franchise will never, ever die. Dead City is the fourth spin-off, although they claim to be quite different from the original. The show centers on Maggie (Lauren Cohan) becoming unexpected teammates with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), a.k.a. the man who bashed her husband’s skull in season seven of TWD. They travel to a post-apocalyptic New York City to save Maggie’s kidnapped son. It’s the first time we delve into what a crumbling Manhattan filled with walkers looks like. Gaius Charles, Željko Ivanek, and Charlie Solis round out the ensemble of this six-episode season. [Saloni Gajjar]

Secret Invasion (Disney+, June 21)

Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion | Official Trailer | Disney+

Admit it: It’s been a nice break not to have a Marvel TV show to fuss over. Since She-Hulk: Attorney At Law ended in October, Disney+ hasn’t given us a new Marvel series, making Secret Invasion all the more exciting. Plus, Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury—who brought the Avengers together in the first place—is finally (finally!) getting his own project. He leads SI along with MCU staples Cobie Smulders, Don Cheadle, Martin Freeman, and Ben Mendelsohn. The series is labeled a spy drama, with Fury uncovering a conspiracy theory involving the shape-shifting Skrulls infiltrating Earth. Marvel has tapped some of the best British actors for this London-set season, including Olivia Colman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Emilia Clarke, who will all make their MCU debuts. [Saloni Gajjar]

The Bear season 2 (FX on Hulu, June 22)

The Bear | Season 2 Official Trailer | FX

The best show of 2022 (officially) is back, people. We don’t know a ton about the upcoming season (other than that under-wraps character that’s played by none other than Chicago’s own Bob Odenkirk), but color us excited to see how this sure-to-be-anxiety-inducing restaurant makeover goes for Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) and Sydney (Ayo Edebiri). (We’re also anticipating some comic relief and surprising depth from Cousin Richie [Ebon Moss-Bachrach]). [Tim Lowery]

And Just Like That... season 2 (Max, June 22)

And Just Like That Season 2 | Official Teaser | Max

The internet is ready (or maybe not) for another And Just Like That... season. Michael Patrick King’s entertaining Sex And The City revival/sequel returns with 10 new episodes as Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) continue their mostly unhinged shenanigans across Manhattan. Season two will feature Carrie’s famous ex, Aidan (John Corbett), while Miranda is still in a steaming hot relationship with everyone’s favorite comedian, Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez). Does anything these leading women do feel “real” or “make sense?” Not always, but Max knows its audience. Why else would Aidan be back? [Saloni Gajjar]

I’m A Virgo (Prime Video, June 23)

I’m A Virgo - Official Teaser | Prime Video

Boots Riley’s I’m A Virgo is led by Emmy winner Jharrel Jerome, who should’ve become an overnight superstar after his sensational performance in 2019’s When They See Us. He plays Cootie, who’s raised by his Aunt Lafrancine (Carmen Ejogo) and Uncle Martisse (Mike Epps) in Oakland. As a 13-foot Black man, his family shields him from the outside world until a group of teenage political activists accidentally discovers him. Walton Goggins, Brett Gray, and Kara Young also star. [Saloni Gajjar]

Hijack (Apple TV+, June 28)

Idris Elba in Hijack
Photo: Apple TV+

A Dubai-to-London flight gets—you guessed it–hijacked in this Apple TV+ series, and thank goodness Idris Elba (playing a character named Sam Nelson) is on board to act the hero. The British miniseries is written by George Kay, who co-created Criminal and Lupin, while Jim Field Smith (The Wrong Mans) directs. [Tim Lowery]

The Witcher season 3, volume 1 (Netflix, June 29)

The Witcher: Season 3 | Official Teaser | Netflix

Fantasy drama The Witcher has had a newsy few months thanks to lead star Henry Cavill’s departure after the upcoming third season, which will serve as a swan song for his version of Geralt of Rivia (Liam Hemsworth will take over the role in season four.) To maximize Cavill’s time on the show, Netflix has split the season into two parts. The first arrives on June 29, and the second less than a month later on July 27. In the new episodes, Geralt takes Ciri (Freya Allan) into hiding as monarchs, mages, and beasts compete to capture her, but he is determined to protect his newly reunited family. [Saloni Gajjar]

TV shows returning in June 2023

Kaitlin Olson in It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia; Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe in Outlander; Danny McBride in The Righteous Gemstones
Photo: Patrick McElhenney/FX; Starz; Ryan Green/HBO

With Love season two (Prime Video, June 2)

Manifest season four (Netflix, June 2)

The Eric Andre Show season six (Adult Swim, June 4)

Cruel Summer season two (Freeform, June 6)

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia season 16 (FX, June 7)

Human Resources season two (Netflix, June 9)

The Wonder Years season two (ABC, June 14)

Our Planet season two (Netflix, June 14)

Fear The Walking Dead season eight (AMC, June 15)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season two (Paramount+, June 15)

Outlander season seven (Starz, June 16)

The Righteous Gemstones season three (HBO, June 18)

The Bachelorette season 20 (ABC, June 26)

Grown-ish season six (Freeform, June 28)

Warrior season three (Max, June 29)

