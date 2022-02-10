Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom attempted a rather weird genre shift for the Jurassic series, spending half of its runtime as a standard dinosaur-filled island adventure before transitioning into a horror movie-esque nightmare in a haunted house—though the house was just haunted by a ridiculous sci-fi dinosaur monster instead of ghosts. For the sequel (and supposedly final film in the Jurassic saga), Jurassic World Dominion, director Colin Trevorrow seems to be committed to doing way more of that genre-twisting.

Advertisement

After all, we do already have a ton of movies where dinosaurs go wild on an island, so how about a movie where dinosaurs get involved in a Jason Bourne-style high-speed chase through a European city? How about dinosaurs dodging cowboys like a far more exciting version of Yellowstone? Well, you can see all that—plus… some stuff with dinosaurs on an island—in the new trailer for Dominion, which also features the return of Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum from the first movie! Remember them? You like them!

But we can’t get through this without addressing the feathered dinosaur in the room. Yes, in a blatant and desperate display of kowtowing to (ugh) scientists, this movie has introduced at least one dinosaur with feathers. It looks like a bad guy dinosaur, for what that’s worth, and Hollywood’s reliance on quippy characters effectively guarantees that someone in the movie will say “I like dinosaurs better without feathers,” but still. There’s a dinosaur with feathers.

In addition to the original trio, Jurassic World Dominion stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, Dichen Lachman, Scott Haze, Campbell Scott, BD Wong (didn’t he become a villain in this rebooted series? How has he survived all of these movies?), Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, and Omar Sy. It will be in theaters on June 10.