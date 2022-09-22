Jurassic World: Dominion star Bryce Dallas Howard has shared that she was once again told by studio executives she would need to lose weight for the third installment of the franchise. She says it’s been a hot topic for those at the top of the food chain, and it was director Colin Trevorrow who shut down the conversation surrounding her “natural body.”

“What being in this third film allowed, how do I say this, how do I say this, how do I say this…[I’ve] been asked to not use my natural body in cinema,” Howard says in a new interview with Metro. “On the third movie, it was actually because there were so many women cast, it was something that Colin felt very strongly about in terms of protecting me…because the conversation came up again, ‘We need to ask Bryce to lose weight.’”

“[Colin] was like, ‘There are lots of different kinds of women on this planet and there are lots of different kinds of women in our film,’” Howard continues. “I got to do so many stunts that wouldn’t have been possible if I had been dieting.”

Advertisement

Howard concludes by saying, “I’m really thrilled [at] all the action I got to do, and I got to do it with my body, she was at her maximum strength, and I hope it is just yet another indication of what’s possible.”

This is not the only point of tension Howard has expressed within Jurassic World over the last few months. As if her body being a topic of condition from executives was not enough, the actor recently revealed that she was paid “so much less” than her Jurassic World co-star Chris Pratt.

G/O Media may get a commission Pre-order Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld Cloud Gaming System

This is a cloud-only device that will integrate with services such as Xbox Cloud Gaming. It will have a 7" Full HD screen with a refresh rate of 60Hz and sustain 12+ hours of battery life. Buy for $300 at Amazon Advertisement

“The reports were so interesting because I was paid so much less than the reports even said, so much less,” Howard said at the time. “When I started negotiating for Jurassic, it was 2014 and it was a different world, and I was at a great disadvantage. And, unfortunately, you have to sign up for three movies and so your deals are set.”