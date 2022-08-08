Since her sentence on The Big Bang Theory ended a few years ago, Kaley Cuoco has been unstoppable. Unburdened by the live studio audience guffawing at someone mistaking DC’s Captain Marvel for Marvel’s Captain Marvel, her reign of terror has netted two Emmy nods for her delightful mystery comedy, The Flight Attendant. She even made a mea culpa with the geek culture she spent a decade debasing as the titular star of Harley Quinn. All is forgiven.



Cuoco’s on a hot streak, so she’s doubling down and heading over to the little streamer that nobody cares about, Peacock. Earlier today, Peacock, allegedly a service rumored to have an adaptation of Tiger King starring John Cameron Mitchell and Kate McKnnon, announced that Cuoco would star in Based On A True Story, an upcoming dark comedic thriller series from The Boys’ Craig Rosenberg and renowned neck actor Jason Bateman.

While much of the series is being kept under lock and key, we’re told it will satirize our country’s sorely unchecked obsession with true crime. Appropriately, Based On A True Story is based on a true story and follows “a realtor, a plumber, and a former tennis star whose lives unexpectedly collide, exposing America’s obsession with true crime, murder, and the slow close toilet seat.”

However, we did learn that Cuoco will play a married woman named Ava Bartlet, which should make the Cucoco faithful very happy. If there were ever a strong starting place for a TV series, it would be a married woman named Ava Bartlet. We look forward to Ava Bartlet mania sweeping the nation, with kids meme-ing about the Barlet sweep, celebrating the summer of Bartlet, and accosting Kaley Cuoco at Comic-Con by telling her “it’s Bartlet time.”